New moves for rail link to Belfast International Airport

Planes at Belfast International Airport. Pic: Stephen Davison/Pacemaker

New moves in a years-long saga to create a train link to Northern Ireland’s biggest airport have been welcomed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belfast International Airport currently isn’t on the province’s rail network – but Stormont officials are examining a study checking if a disused train line between Lisburn and Antrim could be put back into use, and hope to give their verdict in the next few months.

The line was mothballed in 2003. Attempts to bring it back for the airport’s 6.7m yearly visitors have been on the cards for nine years, though so far haven’t amounted to anything on the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a letter to MP Robin Swann, Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins has now confirmed that Translink has delivered the results of a feasibility study seeing if it would be possible to get the line up and running again, which would include building a new station for the airport and reopening three disused stops.

The Lisburn to Antrim line, which stopped at Aldergrove near Belfast International Airport, was mothballed in 2003. Pic: OpenStreetMap contributors

The study also digs into how much demand there would be for the service, stated the minister, as well as cost estimates of carrying out the necessary work.

Her officials are now considering the result, she added, and hope to publish their verdict over the autumn.

The news was welcomed by Mr Swann, who said greater rail connectivity across Northern Ireland “is well overdue”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am pleased that the long-awaited feasibility study has now been completed,” he said. “Connecting Antrim and Lisburn via rail, and the rest of the rail network to our International Airport, will be invaluable for commuters, tourism, and increased usage of public transport.”

MP Robin Swann welcomed the completion of the feasibility study, but was unhappy officials aren't considering building a suggested 'Belfast circle line'.

However, the South Antrim MP was concerned by the minister stating that she’s expecting “difficult decisions and bearing down on costs” in her department’s spending plans.

And he was disgruntled to find she appeared to pour cold water on the idea of building a ‘Belfast circle line’, which has been suggested as way to better link the capital city with Lisburn and Antrim.

Stating that it has been recommended to boost public transport links with both Belfast International and George Best City airports, which are on the proposed circle route, Ms Kimmins said Stormont officials are not actively considering the line.