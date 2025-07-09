Pack like a pro: How to avoid the new hidden costs that can come with luggage

Jane Hawkes

A former British Airways stewardess has shared her advice on how to avoid costly penalties on luggage as the Summer holiday season gets underway.

Consumer expert Jane Hawkes from the Lady Janey blog, says passengers could find themselves with additional costs by failing to ‘pack like a pro’.

Her advice comes after it was revealed staff working at some UK airports have been offered a financial incentive for catching passengers whose bag is deemed too big to be taken into the cabin.

“Airlines are changing the rules on what luggage you can take on board with you and at the same time the rules on liquids are also varying depending on what airport you are flying from,” says Jane. “It’s really important passengers are properly prepared for their flights to avoid extra charges or costly errors.”

“In my experience of working for an airline, much of this comes down to proper planning – whether it’s checking your entitlement according to your ticket or being realistic about what you actually need to pack.

“It can make the difference between a cheaper ticket and ensuring you aren’t stung by charges at the gate.

“You can still have a great holiday without paying hefty ticket prices or additional charges by following a few simple rules.

“But my main advice is always - once fully packed, weigh and measure your bags before you get to the airport to avoid any unwanted surprises.”

Here Jane outlines her advice on packing like a pro: