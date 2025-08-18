Students go free with Stena Line

Great value offer on all Irish Sea routes until January

As almost 18,000 people from Northern Ireland and Ireland enrol at universities across Great Britain, Stena Line is helping the new term get off to a great value start by offering a free travel option for students on all of its Irish Sea routes.

With student living expenses in Scotland averaging £1,020 per month and around £1,100 in the north of England, the Swedish owned ferry company is hoping to take some of the pressure off student bank accounts with one of its most generous offers.

Students can travel for free on the Belfast – Liverpool route and the Belfast – Cairnryan, Dublin – Holyhead and Rosslare – Fishguard routes between August 14 and January 31, 2026. All you have to do is pay for the car and driver (adult) on an economy or flexi fare and any student in the car can travel without charge. Bookings must be made before September 30.

Eager to send students off in style, Stena Line has announced the launch of an incredible golden ticket competition offering one student all they need for the academic year ahead.

The amazing prize includes five return journeys across the Irish Sea at the start of term, half-term, Christmas, Easter and the end of the academic year, as well as three £1,000 vouchers to be spent at Tesco, IKEA and ASOS.

To be in with a chance of winning this prize, Stena Line is asking students to show themselves taking The Stena Line Way to university. Whether it’s catching the ferry with friends or enjoying the views, students are asked to create an Instagram reel, tagging @stenalineukie and using the hashtag #StenaLineStudents showing how they made the most of their journey.

Last year, Stena Line carried 198,799 students across the Irish Sea. As it prepares to ferry even more this year, Stena Line Travel Commercial Manager Irish Sea, Orla Noonan said the company prides itself on making it plain sailing for students.

She said: “We know thousands of students will soon be setting off for universities across Great Britain.

“At Stena Line we want to make this a time of excitement, not stress and across our Irish Sea routes we’re offering cost-effective travel and flexible bookings.

“Travelling with Stena Line means you pack up your belongings and drive onboard, there is nothing else to it. It really is as simple as that.

“We pride ourselves on being able to support students as they make this major life transition and helping families stay in contact throughout the year either through day trips or longer breaks during term holidays.