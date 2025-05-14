Switching to an electric vehicle in 2025? Local car retailer demystifies charging

With rising living costs and environmental concerns increasingly influencing consumers’ purchasing decisions, more drivers are exploring the electric car market to cut both emissions and expenses.

New research has found that electric vehicle (EV) sales increased by 29% in March 2025 compared with March 2024 as more people are keen to make the switch to an EV*, but how and where to charge an electric vehicle remains a common barrier.

To help ease the journey to electrification, a Belfast car retailer has shared its top tips and advice for drivers to better understand the EV charging process.

Sydney Pentland, from Agnew Belfast Volvo on Boucher Way said: “Although EV sales are rising annually, many drivers still feel uncertain about key aspects of EV ownership – particularly when it comes to charging. Drivers consistently raise questions around costs, time and etiquette.

“Here are the three most frequently asked questions we see from drivers in Belfast.

Where can I charge an EV?

“One of the most common concerns we hear from Belfast drivers is the fear of finding themselves low on battery midway through a journey, with no charging point in sight – but the reality is far more reassuring.

“There are currently more than 76,000 public charging points across the UK, including more than 15,000 rapid or ultra-rapid charging points**, making it easier than ever to charge your car while you go about your weekly business.

“To help you find the best places to charge, there are plenty of apps, including the Volvo Cars smartphone app, which can show you the best local charging points or those along your journey.”

How much does it cost to charge an EV?

“Many public places actually offer free charging, although it’s worth remembering that these often come with conditions such as time limits or the requirement to make an in-store purchase. On the other hand, local tourist hotspots such as museums and zoos now feature free charging as an incentive for visitors, so you can charge your car while you enjoy your visit.

How long does it take to charge an EV?

“We understand that the thought of being stuck waiting around for your car to charge can feel inconvenient and time-consuming for many drivers.

“While there’s no one-size-fits-all approach, a 7kW charger has the capacity to fully charge a compatible EV with a 40kW battery in under six hours, while a 22kW charger will take between one and two hours***.

“Typically, a fully electric Volvo car will charge from 10% to 80% in just over half an hour using a rapid charger.

“To find out more about Volvo’s fully electric range, visit our Become Electric event from 7th to 28th May, where you can test drive the cars, take advantage of 0% APR PCP finance options, and talk to our friendly team about the future of electrification.”

To book a place at Volvo’s Become Electric event, please visit: www.volvocars.com/uk/l/offers/sale-event/

For further information about Agnew Belfast Volvo, call 028 9009 7243.

