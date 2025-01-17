The Tower of Hercules in La Coruna, Galicia, Spain.

​The start of a new year promises fresh beginnings – but it also includes an inevitable rise in prices. But while inflation continues to push up costs in some parts of the world, there are still places where the cost of living is refreshingly low or even falling.

Swap popular, high-demand holiday spots for up-and-coming regions, or take advantage of places where currencies are weak.

Fortunately, there are quite a few options to choose from if you want to save money without compromising on sunshine or the quality of experiences.

These are some of the best bargain breaks to consider booking for the year ahead.

El Gouna, Egypt

Far cheaper than the Canary Islands but with even higher temperatures and more hours of sunshine, this purpose-built Red Sea beach destination has undergone a large amount of development since the first marinas and artificial islands were constructed in the early 1990s.

Now there are 18 hotels and resorts and more than 100 restaurants and bars lining the 10km of coastline.

Recently renovated, the five-star Steigenberger Golf Resort has rooms from £60 per person per night with breakfast – a bargain compared to most winter sun resorts. Due to favourable exchange rates, cocktails cost less than £2 while a meal for two is just over a tenner.

How: A four-night B&B break at the adults only Cook’s Club El Gouna from £309 per person including flights. Departs January 13. Visit lastminute.com.

Best for adventure: Albania

Whether strolling through cobbled streets, gazing up at mountain peaks or swimming in sparkly blue waters, it’s easy to mistake Albania for its chic neighbour across the Adriatic Sea.

But compared to Italy, the beaches are quieter, hidden spots are more plentiful, and the prices are significantly cheaper.

Specialising in trips for 18-35-year-olds, Contiki is the first youth tour operator to offer an escorted journey across the Balkan country.

Learn about the past through capital city Tirana’s Ottoman, Fascist and Soviet architecture, hike trails in Valbonë National Park and relax on the golden beaches of the Albanian Riviera.

How: An eight-day trip costs from £911 per person, excluding flights. Departs June 22. Visit contiki.com.

Best for families: Galicia, Spain

While the mercury is rising to uncomfortable levels during summer in the southern Med, destinations along the north-western Iberian Peninsula are hotting-up in demand.

Low-cost flights from the likes of Ryanair and Vueling have made it easier to access areas along Spain’s Galician coast, where green hills roll into cool Atlantic waters.

Specialising in villas with pools, Vintage Travel has added several new properties in the region.

Head to cathedral city Santiago de Compostela to marvel at one of Europe’s finest pieces of religious architecture, where dozens of pilgrims gather after multi-day walks.

Alternatively, visit ancient fishing port Coruna, also famous for its Roman lighthouse known as the Tower of Hercules, and dine out on excellent seafood.

How: Casa de Descanso, a newly restored three-bedroomed house in Galician village Mosende, costs from £798 for a week in May rising to £1150 in August. Visit vintagetravel.co.uk.

Best for ski: Voss, Norway

A few years back, it would have been inconceivable to see Norway feature on a list of ‘affordable’ destinations. But a drop in the value of the Norwegian krone has made it a more economical and appealing destination to visit – at all times of the year.

Winter tourism to the Nordic country has always been dominated by the northern lights, but glowing reports for the region’s many ski resorts are attracting even more travellers.

Located 100km from Bergen, Voss is one of the largest ski resorts in Western Norway with 40km of groomed alpine trails and 24 varied descents, including an international giant slalom course and a SuperG course.

Yet it’s far better value than many Alpine winter resorts and promises good powder with the support of snow cannons.

Being so far north, snow tends to last longer in Norway and some resorts – including Trysil on the Swedish border – even promise a refund on your lift pass, accommodation, ski rental and tuition if the coverage isn’t sufficient.

How: A seven-night half board stay at Park Hotel, Voss, costs from £1,195 per person (two sharing), including flights and transfers. Departs March 16. Visit inghams.co.uk.

Best for nature: Bosnia and Herzegovina

Born from a history as colourful and complex as its diverse landscapes, this relatively undiscovered Balkan nation only attracts 3.6 million tourists per year – almost six times less than Croatia.

Yet the scenery, beaches, food and culture are equally attractive, while prices are much lower.

According to flight aggregate site Skyscanner, capital city Sarajevo has seen the largest drop in airfares across Europe, with new routes recently launched from London Stanstead with Ryanair.

Set along the Miljacka River and surrounded by the Dinaric Alps, the city features several museums and historical buildings from eras of Ottoman and Austro-Hungarian rule.

Further afield, it’s the country’s natural beauty that shines – from the fairy-tale Kravica Waterfall to the never-ending Tara Canyon which runs intoMontenegro.