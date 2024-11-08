Well well well. There is a whole different side to Belfast that I suggest many people have been totally unaware of - to their loss.

So you are familiar with city centre shopping, Belfast City Hall, The Cathedral Quarter, the Ulster Museum and Botanic Gardens, the Golden Mile, the Victoria Square and environs, Lisburn Road and the Troubles Tours in the west of the city?

But what about the Titanic Quarter as a weekend leisure designation? Never thought of it? Me Neither.

But that all changed with a stay in the delightful Titanic Hotel.

Located at the heart of Belfast's Titanic Quarter, the legendary Harland & Wolff Headquarters and Drawing Offices is now the world's most authentic Titanic hotel,

For me the idea of two nights in the Titanic hotel was somewhat of a jump into the unknown, to be honest.

We were looking forward to a weekend of cocooned luxury tucked away in a high end hotel, safely withdrawn from the hustle and bustle of our busy Autumn lives.

The Titanic Hotel certainly exceeded our expectations in this regard, a Grade B+ listed building.

( It has been voted Northern Ireland's Leading Hotel by the general public every year since it opened).

The team at Titanic Hotel Belfast has welcomed the arrival of this magnificent seven tonne kedge anchor recovered from the surrounding area.

But it was also an eye-opening experience to discover not just the hotel itself but the fact it is nestled in the delightful wide open spaces of sky, water and, yes, greenery of the Maritime Mile.

We arrived on Friday evening and parked nearby in the underground car park. Emerging squinting into the light, we crossed the cultured landscape of Titanic Belfast to enter in the front doors of the Titanic Hotel itself.

"The magnificent dual Drawing Offices, with their three-storey high barrel-vaulted ceilings, are the only surviving example of this type of shipyard architecture in the world.

"Described as the 'Cape Canaveral of its time', the Harland & Wolff Headquarters building was once the nerve centre of the largest shipyard in the world.

"The entire White Star Line fleet was designed in the Drawing Offices and constructed on the slipways outside, including the legendary liners Olympic, Titanic and Oceanic and naval warship HMS Belfast."

As journalists, we are used to puncturing PR with some level of cynicism as our daily job. But on this occasion, I think it is pretty close to the mark.

The unique design feature of the hotel is that everything is nautically themed. But you have to look twice to appreciate it.

For example, notable artefacts include the Villeroy & Boch tiles that surround the hotel's main bar - from the same batch as those used for the swimming pools and First Class bathrooms on Titanic and Olympic.

Our room was quite delightful. Spacious and with a panoramic glass alcove overlooking Titanic Belfast and the Maritime Mille.

From panel beaten riveted decorative mirrors on the wall to the bedside lanterns. The bathroom in particular was something of an art installation.

Curiously, I can't not mention the chairs ('streamlined Art Deco furniture'). To me they spoke of low slung vintage sports cars.

On Friday night in the Wolff Grill restaurant we enjoyed steak and a burger that really required a shipyard ladder to tackle.

Seriously, the steak fell apart when touched and melted in the mouth, while the burger was truly gourmet. The food was the star of the evening.

Saturday morning, after breakfast, we decided to venture outside for a stroll.

And that is when we discovered the Maritime Mile.

We started with Belfast Harbour Marina. Relaxed pedestrian areas, open water and glamorous vessels. It really feels and looks like a different city.

As you meander along you come to the SS Nomadic, one of the last links to the Titanic herself. Then you approach Belfast Titanic. (You have to stop and admire it every time).

Next up are the massive Titanic Studios where the iconic Game of Thrones series was filmed.

The walk itself is constantly enjoyed by dog walkers, families and tourists with cameras. No little effort has gone into the greenery, street furniture and signage along its length.

There is also the Great Light ( the head of a decommissioned lighthouse!) and HMS Caroline, a light cruiser that saw action in WWI.

The finale is the huge 'bath' of the Thompson Dock in which Titanic was fitted out - the only location where it is possible to properly gauge the scale of the vessel.

Back in the hotel, we were given a tour of its bottomless history by the charming porter cum-tour-guide. Every inch tells a story of shipping dynasties, hard-nosed industry, drive, blood and sweat - and pride in the final product.

In the former directors' offices and boardrooms their cigar smoke still faintly lingers – my sense of smell is unusually sensitive!

Also of note is the massive seven tonne kedge anchor just installed at the front of the hotel, and a new piece of art - the most expensive piece in the hotel - now installed in the Drawing Office Bar.

The ‘Maiden Voyage’ by local artist Peter Strain features metallic gold watercolour paint and reflects on the harsh lot of shipyard workers - and the impact on their psyches after the Titanic sank.

The Titanic Hotel Belfast. You didn't know what you didn't know. But now you do.