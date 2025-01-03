Travel: Banish the January blues with these great getaways
GALWAY: Paint those January blues red with an overnight stay for two at the Radisson Red, including dinner, from €170.00 B&B. For bookings and more information, visit www.radissonred.com.
MADEIRA: 3 star Jardins d’Ajuda Suite Hotel, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on January 13, 2025.
Price: £339 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
GRAN CANARIA: Villas De Tauro, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International, January 30 2025. Price: £439 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
FUERTEVENTURA: 3+ star Fergus Cactus Garden, 7 nights half-board departing from Belfast International on January 25, 2025. Price: £559 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
CO MAYO: The Restore and Replenish Retreat at the Ice House includes a mid week two-night stay with breakfast each morning, an early bird dinner on one evening and two outdoor bath experiences. Available from Sunday to Thursday, January to March, prices start from €650. For more info visit www.icehousehotel.ie
CO FERMANAGH: Enjoy a winter warmer B&B package at Belmore Court & Motel, from £75 per person sharing. Available Sunday to Thursday. Offer available until end of March. Visit www.motel.co.uk/ for more information. Visit www.motel.co.uk/ for more information.
CO ANTRIM: Ballygally Castle. From £205 per night, including a three-course evening meal in Garden Restaurant and freshly prepared breakfast. Offer is valid until end of March 2025. Visit www.ballygallycastlehotel.com/offers/ for more information.
PORTUGAL: Cerro Mar Garden Aparthotel, 4 Star, Albufeira, SC, 7 nights from £279pps, from Belfast, January 10. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
SPAIN: Port Benidorm - Platinum, 4 Star, Benidorm, AI, 5 nights from £399pps, from Belfast, January 27. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
