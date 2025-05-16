Travel: Great offers in Fermanagh, Tyrone, Europe, the US and Asia
CO TYRONE: Enjoy a stay at The Valley Hotel, Fivemiletown, with their 55th Anniversary Offer. rom £55 per night (£110 for 2 nights) per room, enjoy a stay in their newly refurbished rooms. Offer valid Sunday – Thursday in May and June 2025. Visit https://thevalleyhotel.com/ for more information. Ts&Cs apply.
CO FERMANAGH: Enjoy a spring fling at Enniskillen’s Westville Hotel. From £169 per room for one night and from £290 per room for two nights, enjoy bed and breakfast, a two-course evening meal, one bottle of wine and late check out at 12pm. Offer is valid in June. Visit https://westvillehotel.co.uk/ for more information.
SPAIN: Alicante, 4 star Eurostars Centrum Alicante, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on May 25. Price: £429 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. Visit www.jet2holidays.com, freephone 0800 408 5594, or visit your travel agent.
TURKEY: Dalaman, 3+ star Club Alize, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Belfast International on May 28. Price: £479 per person based on 2 adults and 2 children sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. Visit www.jet2holidays.com, freephone 0800 408 5594, or visit your travel agent.
GREECE: Zante, Orient Villa, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on May 21. Price: £479 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire. Visit www.jet2holidays.com, freephone 0800 408 5594, or visit your travel agent.
SPAIN: Costa Del Sol, 3 star Globales Gardenia Hotel, 7 nights half-board departing from Belfast International on May 30. Price: £699 per person based on 2 adults and 2 children, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.Visit www.jet2holidays.com, freephone 0800 408 5594, or visit your travel agent.
FLORIDA: Avanti International Resort, 3 Star, Orlando, RO, 14 nights from £839pps, £2,839 (2+1), £3,379 (2+2), from Belfast, June 21, 2025. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
CRUISE: Belfast to Cyprus, Grecian Discovery - Marella Cruises inside cabin, Marella Discovery 2, AI, 7 nights from £1,339pps, £3,709 (2+1), £4,559 (2+2), from Belfast, June4, 2025. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
CAMBODIA: Discover Cambodia on Bamboo Travel’s 16-day Land of Apsaras itinerary, which covers the main highlights of the Angkor Temples & Phnom Penh, with the lesser-known areas of Modulkiri and Kratie, to discover wildlife including Irrwaddy dolphins. From £4350 per person (two sharing a room). This includes international flights, all transportation, 13 nights’ B&B (plus four lunches), tours on a private basis and guides.
Call 020 7720 9285 or visit www.bambootravel.co.uk.