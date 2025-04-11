Neilson's Messini Beachclub.

I feel like an 80-year-old woman, clambering over slippery rocks on all-fours. I appear to have – rather embarrassingly – acquired my own personal hand-holder.

George – one of the tour guides from Climb Up Outdoor Activities – is helping us hike through water ponds, vegetation and ‘picturesque’ (read: broken) wooden bridges, to the Polilimnio Waterfalls in southern Greece. I’m not the oldest or least fit here, but I seem to have a sign on my forehead, warning him I’m the most clumsy.

The ‘easy’ hike, suitable for children, is only 1.5 kilometres, but the polished limestone and tricky terrain can be challenging. We spot waddling crabs and scarpering lizards as we climb upwards, finally arriving at the hidden freshwater lake and gushing waterfall.

I’m here with my family – husband James and kids, Rosie, 15, and Poppy, 12, on an excursion from Neilson’s Messini Beachclub – a 25-minute drive away.

We strip off and make our way into the 16° water, James diving off boulders with confidence, Poppy cannonballing her body into the lake, Rosie nervously jumping, and I slide in, delicately.

As summer holidays go, we like the fly-and-flop set-up. Family life is so hectic that when we have a week in the sun, we prefer to do very little, but that’s not really how it’s done here.

We spend the first couple of days setting alarms for all the activities we’ve booked in. Neilson are renowned for their offerings, and you can try your hand at almost every watersport, racquet game and fitness class while you’re here – all included in the price.

I wouldn’t have predicted fancying a 4pm Pilates class in 36° heat, but with sore quads from yesterday’s ‘workout of the day’ and a window of time following a late lunch, here I am. It takes place on a shady sun deck overlooking the ocean, where sail boats are lined up on the sand, waiting to play.

Another morning, we sleep through our 9.30am ‘intro to pickleball’ slot, but the courts – which are smaller than tennis courts – have boards up displaying the rules, so we grab our paddles and play anyway.

Doing AMRAP (as many reps as possible) in a warm studio is a challenge, but as James and I make our way through press-ups, weighted sit-ups, squats, lunges, box jumps, 100m rows and burpees, pretending not to compete with one another, it feels good to do a proper workout. Twenty solid minutes is all it takes to kill us off, and we waddle away with jelly legs, drenching ourselves in water.

Aqua is also fun here, with good music and a decent pace that makes it much more of a workout than the old-lady bobbing about we’re used to in the UK.

But it’s on the beach where you really get your value for money.

We rise early and head down to the sea, where a steady stream of people are enjoying their pre-booked slots. James, having waterskied 30 years ago (ahem), opts for skis, while the girls try a kneeboard for beginners. Laying on their bellies, once the boat gets some speed up, they can spread their arms out like pelican wings and skim through the sea like a pebble.

Mastering the art in no time, Rosie hauls herself up to her knees, riding the board with no hands. You can still fall off, of course, but it’s sturdier and less about technique, so is a good way to start out.

Families try their hand at windsurfing, cores braced as the sail sends them off balance and gravity plonks them into the sea. The undulating peaks of the Taygetus Mountains stand proud and pensive in the background.

The landscape is typically Greek; thirsty grounds, parched grasses sprouting from the sand. Even the cacti look like they need hosing down.

Giant ants scurry along the stony sands, busying themselves like the tourists, while I take a minute to have a breather.

The food here is good. We’re not usually fans of buffet-style all-inclusives, but there are specials available at every meal, with plenty of salads, meats, veggies and child-friendly options.

Staying for seven nights, we’re entitled to all breakfasts, lunches and four dinners. On the other three nights, they offer different menus (around €11.50/£9.50 per main) and a BBQ night with live music €25/£20pp).

Alternatively, you can wander further down the beach to traditional Greek tavernas, where a family meal costs us €83/£70. Or ride a bike one tiny kilometre to The Phoenix, where we buy bargain olive oil to take home, and sup on Aperol Spritz (€9/£7.50) and Coke Zeros (€2.50/£2). If you’re feeling really flush, you can splash out on a €30/£25 cab and head into the city of Kalamata, which has a quaint old town, plenty of shops, and great restaurants.

One two, one two, Rosie and I chant, as we attempt to paddle our oars in unison. We’re sitting in a bright orange kayak heading for a local beach bar for a swim and a coffee, but we seem worse team rowers than we are solo. We study everyone else’s technique and adjust our oars accordingly, perhaps improving slightly, but it’s probably the direction of the wind giving us a helping hand.

We row around Greek septuagenarians, chatting while they tread water, and head back to the pool bar for our pre-dinner ritual. Parasols are lined up like cocktail umbrellas, and we order mojitos, pina coladas and mocktails.

The fitness provision here is brilliant – something they’ve invested in over the past year. And for a family who generally like to do very little on holiday, I’m pleasantly surprised to find we all have more fondness for fitness. And all that hard work means I can slurp back another mojito.

How to plan your trip