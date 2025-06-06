Amsterdam - the 4 Star Hotel Artemis,for 3 nights on a room-only basis from £449pps, from Belfast International, June 13, Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

A round-up of the latest deals in Northern Ireland and further afield – including the Netherlands, Majorca, Turkey and Tenerife

LONDONDERRY: Enjoy the Bishop’s Gate Hotel’s fabulous foodie break and relax and indulge in our culinary delights in the heart of the Walled City. From £209 for two guests, the package includes an overnight stay with cooked to order breakfast, three course dinner in The Gown Restaurant plus a glass of Prosecco on arrival. Offer valid until October. Visit https://www.bishopsgatehotelderry.com/ for more information.

SPAIN: Alicante, 3 star Hotel Maya Alicante, 3 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on June 15. Price: £499 per person based on 2 adults, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. To book visit www.jet2holidays.com, freephone 0800 408 5594, or visit your travel agent.

SPAIN: Costa Del Sol, Villa La Posada Nerja, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on June 14. Price: £499 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire. To book visit www.jet2holidays.com, freephone 0800 408 5594, or visit your travel agent.

TURKEY: Dalaman, 3+ star Club Alize, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Belfast International on June 16. Price: £669 per person based on 2 adults and 2 children, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

To book visit www.jet2holidays.com, freephone 0800 408 5594, or visit your travel agent.

SPAIN: Costa Del Sol, 3+ star Hotel Monarque Fuengirola Park, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on June 20. Price: £659 per person based on 2 adults and 2 children, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. To book visit www.jet2holidays.com, freephone 0800 408 5594, or visit your travel agent.

MAJORCA: 4 Star Hipotels Eurotel Punta Rotja, Costa de los Pinos for 7 nights on a bed & breakfast basis from £749pps, from Belfast International, June 10. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

TENERIFE: 4 Star Precise Resort Tenerife, Puerto de la Cruz for 7 nights on a bed & breakfast basis from £679pps, from Belfast International, June 15. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.