Enjoy a short break at Lough Erne Resort, Co Fermanagh

A round-up of the latest holiday offers at home and abroad

​CO FERMANAGH: Lough Erne Resort, Enniskillen. It's time to join Lough Erne Resort for ‘Debut Season’ and the chance to fall in love with the resort's newly refurbished interiors. To celebrate the charming new world regency, they are giving you the chance to book this unmissable celebratory offer from £199 per room. The offer includes: a luxurious overnight stay in a lakeview guest room; complimentary Lady Penelope or Sir Colin's Cocktail per person (Alcohol free alternative available); cooked breakfast and buffet selection in the company of "the ton"; and chance to bathe in the infinity pool or retreat to the sauna and steam room at the Thai Spa. Offer is valid until August 25, 2024. Visit www.lougherneresort.com

CRETE: Ideal Apartments, 2 Star +, SC, 7 nights from £439pps – 35% off, from Belfast August 26. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

SPAIN: Malaga, 4 star MS Maestranza, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on July 26. Price: £559 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

BELFAST: AC Hotel by Marriott Belfast. Enjoy the best of Belfast city attractions this summer with a stay at the AC Hotel by Marriott Belfast, from just £179* B&B based on two people sharing a double/twin room. Offer valid to September 30, 2024. Packages including dinner in celebrity chef Jean-Christophe Novelli’s signature restaurant Novelli’s, also available. Visit www.achotelbelfast.com for further information and to book.

RHODES: Evi Studios and Apartments, 2 Star, SC, 7 nights from £449pps – 41% off, from Belfast, August 28. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

CORFU: Nautilus Barbati Hotel, 2 Star +, HB, 7 nights from £719pps –24% off, from Belfast, August 16. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

