Travel Late Deals: Christmas escapes and great offers on summer holidays 2025
CO ARMAGH: Escape for a night away at Newforge House, Craigavon, with their Dusk ‘til Dawn offer. From £275, any Tuesday – Thursday, enjoy an overnight stay for two in one of their bespoke ensuite bedrooms, with the best ‘Ulster Fry’ cooked to order, tea/coffee and homemade bakes on arrival and a four-course dinner. Valid from now until the end of the year ( December 15). Visit https://www.newforgehouse.com for more information.
MADEIRA: 3 star Muthu Raga Madeira Hotel, 7 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on November 25. Price: £299 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. Visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
GRAN CANARIA: 3 star Colina Mar Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on December 8.
Price: £389 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
TENERIFE: TUI SUNEO Tamaimo Tropical, 3 Star, Puerto de Santiago, SC, 7 nights from £569pps, from Belfast, May 25, 2025. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
TURKEY: Antalya Area, Sun Beach Park, 3 Star, Side, AI, 7 nights from £729pps, from Belfast, June1. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
LONDONDERRY: Shipquay Hotel. From £194 for two people, enjoy an overnight stay with freshly cooked breakfast, a bottle of Prosecco in the room on arrival and a two-course evening meal. Offer valid until November 28. Visit https://www.shipquayhotel.com for more information.
DUBLIN: A Christmas escape at the five-star InterContinental. Arrive on December 24, departing December 26, or select arrival on Christmas Day for a two-day and night restful, indulgent break.
Additional nights can be added, at an exclusive rate, and upgrades to a suite are a fitting festive treat. Rates for Christmas residential packages start from €825.00 per person, based on two adults sharing, and family rooms and suites are quoted based on occupancy. Visit http://www.intercontinentaldublin.ie
