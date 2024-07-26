Enjoy a stay at The Harrison Chambers of Distinction in Belfast's Queen's Quarter

A round-up of the latest travel offers at home and abroad

BELFAST: The Harrison Chambers of Distinction: Live like the Bridgerton’s in an elegant historic property in the Queens Quarter of Belfast. This heritage townhouse is bedecked with four poster beds, lush, sweeping velvet curtains, crystal chandeliers and free-standing baths. Staff will welcome you with a glass of champagne and a mini afternoon tea for two. Breakfast is served to your room the next morning up to 11 am with a complimentary midday checkout. Prices per night start from £199 and offers run until February 2025. Visit www.chambersofdistinction.com for more information.

CO FERMANAGH: The 4* Westville Hotel, Enniskillen, is offering their two-night summer saver deal from £157.50 per person sharing. Valid until August 31, enjoy a two-night bed and breakfast, one two-course meal in WV Bar, cocktail on arrival and late check out at noon the next day. Visit www.westvillehotel.co.uk for more information.

SPAIN: Malaga, 4 star MS Maestranza, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on August 28. Price: £459 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CYPRUS: Paphos, Villa Stella Argaka, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on August 28. Price: £599 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

GREECE: Kos, Hotel Palladium, 3 Star, BB, 7 nights from £809pps, from Belfast, August 17. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

TURKEY: Dalaman, Candan Apartments, 3 Star +, SC, 7 nights from £469pps, £1,209 (2+1), £1,479 (2+2), from Belfast, August 30. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

RHODES: Sevastos Studios, 2 Star +, HB, 7 nights from £649pps, from Belfast, September 11. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

DONEGAL: Redcastle Hotel’s Great Donegal Escape package, includes two nights’ B&B, a three-course dinner at the hotel’s restaurant on one evening of your choice, as well as chocolates on arrival and a €10 spa credit per person. You will also receive €20 credit for a local adventure.