Explore The Isle of Skye, a large and scenic island in the Inner Hebrides of Scotland, as part of an eight day trip organised by Newmarket Holidays

A round-up of this week’s late deals in Northern Ireland and Europe

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hebridean Island Adventure: This 8-day escape explores eight different islands stretching almost the entire length and breadth of the Western Isles, from the mystical Isle of Skye to the captivating Isles of Lewis and Harris. Itinerary highlights include visits to charming Portree, historic Dunvegan Castle, Gearrannan Blackhouse Village and the Broch of Carloway. Tour departs on August 13, with prices from £1,636pp, saving £409pp, and includes 7 nights’ dinner, bed and Scottish breakfast accommodation, excursions, transfers and return flights from Belfast (newmarketholidays.co.uk, 0330 341 1927).

CO DOWN: Relax and reconnect at Clandeboye Lodge with their perfect round of golf offer. From £255 for two guests, the package includes one night B&B, three course dinner, one round on the 18-hole Par 3 course (Blackwood GC Par 3) and 250 balls on the driving range. Offer valid until October 31, 2025. Visit www.clandeboyelodge.com/special-offers for more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CO ANTRIM: Enjoy a stay and play offer at Ballycastle Golf Club with Marine Hotel. From £155 per person sharing per night, enjoy a round of golf, two course evening meal, breakfast the next morning and Bushmills Irish Whiskey Tasting in The Rathlin Bar. Offer valid until October 2025. For golf stay and play or group enquiries, please email [email protected].

KOS: Continental Palace, 3 Star, Psalidi, HB, 7 nights from £729pps, £2,109 (2+1), £2,759 (2+2), from Belfast, July 26. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

​SPAIN: Malaga, 3 star BH Atarazanas Malaga Boutique Hotel, 3 nights half-board departing from Belfast International on July 18. Price: £549 per person based on 2 adults, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. Visit www.jet2holidays.com, freephone 0800 408 5594, or your travel agent.

PORTUGAL: Algarve Race Hotel & Resort, 5 Star, Portimao, BB, 5 nights from £649pps, from Belfast, July 18. Visit tui.co.uk or your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TURKEY: Dalaman, 3+ star Club Exelsior, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on July 21. Price: £589 per person based on 2 adults and 2 children, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. Visit www.jet2holidays.com, freephone 0800 408 5594, or visit your travel agent.

FUERTEVENTURA: Villa Zoad, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on July 23. Price: £599 per person based on 6 adults, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire. Visit www.jet2holidays.com, freephone 0800 408 5594, or visit your travel agent.