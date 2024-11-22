Enjoy a Couples Christmas overnight stay at the Fitzwilliam Hotel, Dublin

Great ideas for a Christmas break at home or abroad

DUBLIN: The Fitzwilliam Hotel, Couples Christmas overnight stays in Deluxe Premium Balcony rooms with bubbles on arrival and breakfast start from €499. Alternative rooms are available and start from €299.00 BB double occupancy. www.fitzwilliamhoteldublin.com

POLAND: Krakow, 3 star Globus Aparthotel, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on December 6. Price: £379 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

GRAN CANARIA: 4 star HD Parque Cristobal Gran Canaria, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on December 5. Price: £469 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

MADEIRA: 3 star Estalagem Do Mar, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on December 16. Price: £499 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

SPAIN: Belfast to Costa Blanca, Albir Garden Resort, 3 star, Albir, SC, 14 nights from £699, December 17. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

PARIS: Hotel 18, 3 star, Paris, RO, 3 nights from £329pps, from Belfast, December 17. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

BELFAST: Stormont Hotel, from £170 per room per night, includes a two-course meal in La Scala Bistro and a full Irish breakfast. Offer valid until June 30, 2025. Visit https://www.stormonthotelbelfast.com/ for more information.

BANGOR: Clandeboye Lodge. From £255 for two guests. Includes one night B&B, 3-course dinner, glass of prosecco and gift box of Luxe treats. Offer valid until December 31, 2024. Visit https://www.clandeboyelodge.com/packages/luxe-festive-retreat for more information.

CORNWALL: A four-night break Padstow Holiday Village, arriving on December 23 , with accommodation in a pet friendly, two-bedroom holiday home sleeping six, £719, Call 0333 200 1010 or visit www.lovatparks.com.

