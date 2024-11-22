Travel Late Deals: Festive getaways from Co Down to Cornwall and further afield
DUBLIN: The Fitzwilliam Hotel, Couples Christmas overnight stays in Deluxe Premium Balcony rooms with bubbles on arrival and breakfast start from €499. Alternative rooms are available and start from €299.00 BB double occupancy. www.fitzwilliamhoteldublin.com
POLAND: Krakow, 3 star Globus Aparthotel, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on December 6. Price: £379 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
GRAN CANARIA: 4 star HD Parque Cristobal Gran Canaria, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on December 5. Price: £469 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
MADEIRA: 3 star Estalagem Do Mar, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on December 16. Price: £499 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.
Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
SPAIN: Belfast to Costa Blanca, Albir Garden Resort, 3 star, Albir, SC, 14 nights from £699, December 17. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
PARIS: Hotel 18, 3 star, Paris, RO, 3 nights from £329pps, from Belfast, December 17. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
BELFAST: Stormont Hotel, from £170 per room per night, includes a two-course meal in La Scala Bistro and a full Irish breakfast. Offer valid until June 30, 2025. Visit https://www.stormonthotelbelfast.com/ for more information.
BANGOR: Clandeboye Lodge. From £255 for two guests. Includes one night B&B, 3-course dinner, glass of prosecco and gift box of Luxe treats. Offer valid until December 31, 2024. Visit https://www.clandeboyelodge.com/packages/luxe-festive-retreat for more information.
CORNWALL: A four-night break Padstow Holiday Village, arriving on December 23 , with accommodation in a pet friendly, two-bedroom holiday home sleeping six, £719, Call 0333 200 1010 or visit www.lovatparks.com.
WALES: Tyddyn Llan Restaurant & Rooms, overnight stays from £140 per person (two sharing a room), including the six- course tasting menu and full cooked breakfast. Room upgrades available at a supplement. Call 01490 440 264 or visit www.tyddynllan.co.uk.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.