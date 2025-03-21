Travel Late Deals: London's calling and great deals in Northern Ireland for Mother's Day
CO FERMANAGH: Unwind, create, and celebrate: a Mother’s Day retreat to remember at Lough Erne Resort, with the Scented Serenity Retreat package, includes an overnight stay in a guest room, suite or lodge, two hour Wax Melt & Candle Painting Workshop led by The Natural Beauty Pot. with a glass of prosecco and charcuterie board during the workshop and
lakeside breakfast. Visit www.lougherneresort.com or call +44(0)28 6632 3230.
LONDON: Available from March 27- 30, The Londoner’s exclusive pamper package provides a luxurious opportunity for rejuvenation down in The Retreat. This experience includes two-hour access to a private Cabana, a 90-minute Queen Ritual Massage and a glass of Rosé Champagne. Priced at £250 per person, this package is a perfect way to help mothers feel cherished and revitalised. Visit: www.thelondoner.com
CO ANTRIM: From £220 per room per night, relax, dine, and stay at Ballygally Castle. Enjoy a delicious three-course evening meal in the Garden Restaurant, awarded the 'Taste of Ulster 2024’. Wake up to a freshly prepared full Irish breakfast. Offer valid until December 30, 2025. Visit www.ballygallycastlehotel.com for more information.
CO DOWN: Indulge in three nights for the price of two at Clandeboye Lodge and enjoy a complimentary room upgrade. From £372 for two guests, this offer includes three nights B&B, three-course dinner with a free bottle of wine one evening, and a complimentary room upgrade*. *T&Cs apply. Offer valid on bookings made until April 30, 2025. Visit https://www.clandeboyelodge.com/packages/luxury-for-less for more information.
GRAN CANARIA: 3 star Cordial Mogan Valle Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on April 3.
Price: £499 per person based on 2 adults and 2 children (aged 3 & 4) sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
MALTA: Ivy Hotel, 3 Star, St Julian's, RO, 7 nights from £569, from Belfast, April 12. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
CORFU: Esperides Studios & Apartments, 2 Star, Saidari, SC, 7 nights from £1,559 (2+1), £2,229 (2+2), from Belfast, July 25. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
