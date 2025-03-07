Enjoy a two-night midweek stay at Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel & Lodges, Enniskillen from £135pps

A round-up of the latest offers at home in Northern Ireland and abroad

CO FERMANAGH: Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel & Lodges, Enniskillen.. From £135pps, this two-night midweek stay offer includes, full cooked breakfast, use of Killyhevlin Health Club including indoor swimming pool, Jacuzzi, sauna, steam room, outdoor lakeview hot tub and gym. Offer valid selected Sun - Thurs dates March 2025, subject to availability.

For more information visit www.killyhevlin.com for more information.

CO ARMAGH: Killeavy Castle Estate, Killeavy. Starting from £149 per person sharing, the offer includes two course dinner for two in Gullion at Killeavy, luxury overnight stay, access to thermal spa facilities and traditional Irish breakfast. Offer valid until Monday 31st March 2025. For more information please visit www.killeavycastle.com for more information.

ITALY: Depart from Belfast, March 16. Staying at 3 Star Residence Tabor, Bardonecchia for 7 nights on a self-catered basis from £385pps or bring the family from £929 (2 adults + 1 child) or £1,215 (2 adults + 2 children). For more information check out www.crystalski.co.uk, visit your local TUI store, or your nearest Crystal Ski travel agent to book.

AUSTRIA: Depart from Belfast, March 15. Staying at 4 Star Mondi Hotel Bellevue, Bad Gastein for 7 nights on a room only basis for the family from £1,329 (2 adults + 1 child) or £1,235 (2 adults + 2 children). For more information check out www.crystalski.co.uk, visit your local TUI store, or your nearest Crystal Ski travel agent to book.

AUSTRIA: Depart from Belfast, January 3, 2026. Staying at 3 Star Hotel Wieshof, Rauris for 7 nights on a bed & breakfast basis from £659pps or bring the family from £1,744 (2 adults +1 child). For more information check out www.crystalski.co.uk, visit your local TUI store, or your nearest Crystal Ski travel agent to book.

