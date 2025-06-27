Fleewinter has launched a new range of holidays taking advantage of Morocco’s excellent train service, including Imperial Cities of Morocco by train

SPAIN: Malaga, 3 star BH Atarazanas Malaga Boutique Hotel, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on July 4. Price: £569 per person based on 2 adults, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. Visit www.jet2holidays.com, freephone 0800 408 5594, or visit your travel agent.

BELFAST: Indulge in the grandest of summer escapes at Grand Central Hotel where you can enjoy a freshly prepared full Irish breakfast from £160 per room, per night, with a complimentary room upgrade and

an additional 15% off your overnight stay on select dates this season. Visit grandcentralhotelbelfast.com/offers/ for more information. Offer valid until August 31, 2025.

Receive the Europa Hotel welcome and escape to your newly refurbished bedroom, from £190 per room, per night. In the evening, enjoy a two-course meal in the Causerie accompanied by a glass of wine, before retiring to your room for the ultimate night’s sleep. Visit europahotelbelfast.com/offers/ for more information. Offer valid until December 31, 2025.

TURKEY: Dalaman, 3 star Green Park Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on July 2. Price: £539 per person based on 2 adults, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. Visit www.jet2holidays.com, freephone 0800 408 5594, or visit your travel agent.

SPAIN: Belfast to Reus, California Palace, 4 Star, Salou, HB, 7 nights from £749pps, from Belfast, July 23. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

IBIZA: Globales Montemar, 2 Star, Cala Llonga, HB, 7 nights from £849pps, from Belfast, September 3. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

Cruise: Belfast to Majorca, Highlights of the Mediterranean on Marella Discovery, AI, 7 nights from £1,379pps.Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

Prague, Vienna and Budapest, saving £244pp: This 8-day trip begins in the breathtaking Bohemian capital of the Czech Republic, before visiting magnificent Vienna and the majestic "twin city" of Budapest stopping at the cosmopolitan Slovakian capital, Bratislava on the way. Highlights include a cruise on the Danube River in Budapest, visits to the Ringstrasse buildings and the Hofburg Palace in Vienna and a guided walking city tour of Prague. Tour departs on August 18 with prices from £1,385pp, saving £244pp, and includes 7 nights’ four-star bed and breakfast accommodation, excursions, transfers and return flights from Belfast. (newmarketholidays.co.uk, 0330 341 1927) https://www.newmarketholidays.co.uk/destinations/europe/czech-republic/prague-vienna-and-budapest/

MOROCCO: Fleewinter has launched a new range of holidays taking advantage of Morocco’s excellent train service, including Imperial Cities of Morocco by Train.

Travelling by train allows for a relaxed pace, and the chance to see Morocco from a different perspective. From bustling medinas to Roman ruins, from tranquil palm groves to grand royal palaces – ideal for curious travellers looking to combine culture, comfort and adventure. Places visited include Marrakech, Rabat, Fes and Meknes, all linked by comfortable train journeys. The holiday costs from £1500 per person, based on two sharing a room. This includes airport transfers, nine nights’ B&B, First Class train tickets, station transfers, guided tours of Marrakech, Fes and Rabat, and excursions to Meknes and Volubilis. Flights not included. For further information call 020 7112 0019 (www.fleewinter.com).