Visit Holywood, Co Down, home of golfing great Rory McIlroy

As the global spotlight returns to Royal Portrush for the 153rd Open on July 13-20, many fans are hoping a ‘home’ player can embrace Northern Ireland’s giant golfing spirit and lift the Claret Jug.

Regardless, with a magnificent seven Major wins between them, Northern Ireland’s superstar players are assured of a place in the sport’s hall of fame.

As well as world class courses, Northern Ireland has produced some of the finest golfers known to the sport, including Fred Daly, Graeme McDowell, Darren Clarke, Rory McIlroy, Stephanie Meadow and up-and-coming superstar Tom McKibbin.

These golfing greats have had the pleasure of growing up surrounded by many outstanding links and parkland courses across the region.

Royal Portrush and Royal County Down regularly feature on lists of the best links courses in the world, while the Faldo Course at Lough Erne Resort in County Fermanagh was recently named sixth in Golf World’s Top 100 Parkland Courses in the UK and Ireland.

In Northern Ireland you will find the full spectrum of courses, many just 90 minutes from Dublin and each one a gem, perfect for players seeking a championship experience, a slice of history amidst dramatic scenery or idyllic tranquillity.

Ahead of the world’s best players arriving to take on Royal Portrush at this year’s Championship, let Discover Northern Ireland be your caddy for a trip to the hometowns of some of their golfing superstars.

Rory McIlroy - Holywood, County Down

Play Here: With breathtaking views of Belfast Lough and the Antrim coastline, take on the challenging 18-hole parkland course at Holywood Golf Club. While you’re totting up your scorecard, why not check out their state-of-the-art golf simulator facilities and clubhouse.

Eat Here: Just outside Belfast, Holywood has an array of quality places to eat, with favourites like The Dirty Duck including “Rory’s Corner”, Fontana Restaurant and Noble with its Michelin Bib Gourmand.

Stay Here: If some rest and relaxation is what you’re after, enjoy the highest level of personal service on offer at the 5* Culloden Estate and Spa. It’s a former Bishop’s Palace, set in 12 acres of gardens and woodland on the shore of Belfast Lough. Super-luxurious bedrooms, a range of dining options and a beautifully appointed spa area are just part of the welcome here.

Family Fun: Head to Holywood’s Seapark Recreation Ground and enjoy a walk along the North Down Coastal Path, passing through stunning coastline and parkland. If you’re hoping to learn more about the everyday skills, customs and traditions that were passed down over many generations, then head over to the Ulster Folk Museum or the Ulster Transport Museum.

Visit Portrush, home of golfing great Graeme McDowell

Darren Clarke – Dungannon, Co Tyrone

Play Here: While Northern Ireland is renowned for its links courses, in the heart of Mid-Ulster, only two miles from the M1, you’ll find a challenging golf course designed by Patrick Merrigan and Darren Clarke himself. At Dungannon Golf Club even elite golfers will enjoy a challenging test from the back tees.

Eat Here: After working up an appetite, enjoy a meal at Church Street Restaurant located in Magherafelt, a winner of multiple Irish Restaurant Awards.

Stay Here: Spice Cottages are beautifully furnished family cottages situated in the Dungannon/Moy countryside. These cottages have recently been converted from a whimsical 150-year-old stone building, creating a welcoming blend with its charming old exterior and modern spacious interior.

Family Fun: Have an adventure in Jungle NI and enjoy an action-packed day out at one of Ireland’s largest outdoor activity centres, or enjoy a less adrenaline fuelled experience at the National Trust’s Victorian estate, The Argory. Built in the 1820s, this majestic mansion outside Dungannon sits in 320 acres of wooded parkland with paths, a playground, bookshop and café to enjoy.

Graeme McDowell & Fred Daly – Portrush, Co Antrim

Play Here: With 20 links and parkland courses dotted throughout the Causeway Coast and Glens, there is a challenge for everyone. Start your day at Royal Portrush Golf Club on the awe-inspiring Dunluce Links perched high above the wave crashed cliffs of the Atlantic Ocean and home to the 153rd Open.

Another jewel is Portstewart Golf Club – three mighty courses at one magnificent club. Their Strand Course is set in classic links country amid towering sand dunes with views at every turn.

Eat Here: Enjoy a spot of lunch at The Arcadia and browse its dedicated gallery that showcases local artists all year round. Alternatively, enjoy stunning views of the East Strand from the comfort of 55 Degrees North. The Ramore Restaurant is hugely popular and offers a unique range of restaurants, bars under one roof.

Stay Here: The Causeway Coast has so much to discover and if you want to extend your stay, enjoy the spacious rooms and stunning views from the Bayview Hotel in Portballintrae or the luxurious new bubble domes at Cromore Retreat in Portstewart.

Family Fun: Just metres from the Dunluce Links course, you’ll find the golden sands and limestone cliffs of Whiterocks Beach. It’s a year-round magnet for surfers and body boarders, which merges into the 1.6 mile long East Strand Beach. Make the short journey to the UNESCO World Heritage site and geological wonder that is The Giant’s Causeway, test your bravery at the Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge or, take a short boat trip over to Rathlin Island.