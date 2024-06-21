Travel: This week's offers include a stay at the gorgeous Adtara Country House in the village of Upperlands
CO LONDONDERRY: Ardtara Country House, Maghera. Treat yourself to a getaway with their summer stay offer from £112 per person sharing. Enjoy one night bed and breakfast and a choice of a mini afternoon tea or a bottle of house wine.
Alternatively, check out their foodie break offer from £249.50 per person sharing for two nights bed and breakfast, a four-course dinner on one evening and two courses from the bar menu on the other evening. Offers available now until July 31, 2024. Visit www.ardtara.com/
CO ANTRIM: Bushmills Townhouse, Bushmills. From £134.50 per person based on two sharing, their wine and dine on the Causeway Coast offer includes overnight stay in a luxury suite, two course dinner paired with wines and freshly cooked breakfast the following morning. Offer available now until December 31, 2024. Visit www.bushmillstownhouse.com/
TURKEY: Bodrum, 3 star Agar Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on July 1. Price: £589 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
CORFU: 2 Star Agnes Beach, Kavos, from Belfast, August 9, SC, 7 nights from £439pps. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
MEXICO: RIU Cancun, 4 Star, Cancun, AI, 14 nights from Belfast, July 15, 2025, £2,609pps.To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
CYPRUS: Evabelle, 2 Star+, Ayia Napa, SC, 7 nights from £619pps, from Belfast, August 29. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
CORK: Pedals & Picnic at The Kingsley includes a one-night stay with breakfast, bicycle day hire and a takeaway picnic for two and is available from €298 for two people sharing. www.thekingsley.ie
ST LUCIA: Fleewinter has knocked almost 30% off week-long stays at the Fond Doux Eco Resort for stays from now until 21 December 21. A week’s stay now costs from £831 pp (two sharing, B&B), with accommodation in a one-bedroom cottage. The price also includes airport transfers. International flights extra (bookable through Fleewinter). Holidays must be booked by August 31, 2024. For further information call 020 7112 0019 or visit www.fleewinter.com
