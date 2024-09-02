Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Lord Mayor of Belfast has held a special reception for 62 guests who are about to set sail on a perpetual round the world cruise from Belfast.

The voyage on the Villa Vie Odyssey will circle the globe every three-and-a-half years, visiting 147 countries.

Backers say it is a market first, as planning this any other way would be quite difficult, involving many different ships, a lot of logistics and air flights.

The guests are expected to set sail this week after the vessel underwent £12m renovations in Harland and Wolf.

The departure had been delayed by three months due to unforeseen repair requirements.

The vessel features eight decks, three restaurants, five bars and lounges, an extended pool with two Jacuzzis, a spa and fitness center, a library and a golf simulator with classes led by a Master PGA Professional.

Councillor Micky Murray, has welcomed passengers from the Villa Vie Residences’ Odyssey cruise liner to City Hall.

During their three month delay, the 62 passengers have been enjoying their time in Belfast, alongside trips elsewhere, while their ship is undergoing repairs at Queen’s Island.

Melody and John Hennessee from Florida, dressed to celebrate Labor Day in the USA, pictured with the Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray. The couple were among 62 passengers from the Villa Vie Residences’ Odyssey cruise liner welcomed by the Lord Mayor to City Hall, as their unexpected three-month stay in the city draws to a close.

Prior to its departure, Councillor Murray met with guests to hear about their positive experiences of their extended stay in the city, with many highlighting their plans to return again in the future.

“While three months is a long time to stay in any one place, these guests have been emphatic in their praise for our city, particularly the warm, friendly welcome they have received,” he said.

“From our amazing food to our beautiful scenery, they have had ample time to soak up everything Belfast has to offer – but they’re still keen to return again, to experience more, and relive their unusual, but happy memories, of their stay here.

“Last week, we heard how tourism across NI is continuing to thrive, generating £1.2 billion of expenditure to our local economy in 2023.

Passengers from the Villa Vie Residences’ Odyssey cruise liner are welcomed to City Hall by Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray, as their unexpected three-month stay in the city draws to a close. The guests have been enjoying all that Belfast has to offer, while their ship has been undergoing repairs, with the liner now expected to depart later this week on the first leg of its planned round-the-world cruise.

“And, with continued investment into the sector through new hotels and visitor experiences, plus significant projects in the pipeline via the Belfast Region City Deal, there will be plenty more to entice passengers back here again.”

In March the MD of the company behind the venture, Mike Petterson, the MD of Villa Vie Residences, spoke at length to the News Letter.

He said many of the new residents are wealthy retirees - some of whom have sold their homes to become permanent residents on the ship - a new concept in global retirement and cruising.

However others are still planning to work remotely from the business centre on the luxury liner, enjoying a new horizon with every sunrise.

The Villa Vie Odyssey, which is due to launch from Belfast on a never ending world cruise. There are still some cabins left.

Cabins cost from $100,000 (£78,400) for an inside cabin to $129,000 (£101,000) for an outside cabin. There are additional monthly costs such as fuel, internet and food, ranging from $3,500 (£2,744) to $5,000 (£3,920) for an outside cabin for two people. Purchased cabins can be passed on to relatives.

"The endless horizons programme is going to be about five to 10% of our overall product," he said. "Currently, the average age is 58 on board and about 50% of the residents are retired.

"Then 25% are in the semi-retired slash pre-retired category. And 25% are digital nomads or business owners that are actually planning on working on board."

At that time he had sold 280 out of 295 cabins on the ship.