Villa Vie Odyssey Northern Ireland: Perpetual global cruise liner in 'sea trials' near Bangor
The Villa Vie Odyssey will circle the globe every three-and-a-half years, visiting 147 countries with retirees from around the globe - and digital nomads working from the high seas - making up most of the residents.
Backers say it is a market first, as planning this any other way would be quite difficult, involving many different ships, a lot of logistics and air flights.
The guests are expected to set sail very soon after the vessel underwent £12m renovations in Harland and Wolf.
The departure had been delayed by three months due to unforeseen repair requirements.
Keen cruise liner spotters have reported seeing the vessel leaving Belfast harbour today.
However, while some thought it was beginning its world cruise, the News Letter can confirm that it is just undergoing sea trials at present, after extensive renovations.
Mike Petterson, the MD of the company behind the venture, Villa Vie Residences, told the News Letter today that the vessel has been in Belfast for "reactivation and refurbishment" after it had been "laid up for four years" - understood to be partly as a result of the Covid pandemic impact on the cruise industry."It was impossible to say how long it would take and what had to be done once you take a vessel like that out of water," he added."We will be leaving shortly as soon as we are ready. Likely within the week."
In a previous interview with the News Letter he said many of the new residents are wealthy retirees – some of whom have sold their homes to become permanent residents on the ship. However, others are still planning to work remotely from the liner.
Cabins cost from $100,000 (£78,400) for an inside cabin to $129,000 (£101,000) for an outside cabin.
The initial residents will be 80% American, 5% Canadian with Europeans, Australians and New Zealanders making up the rest, along with two or three British citizens.
Belfast Lord Mayor Micky Murray recently hosted a reception for 62 passengers who stayed in Belfast during the three month stop over.
The 'Cruise Industry News' website reported on Wednesday this week that the ship has begun sea trials outside Belfast.
It said the 977-guest vessel is set to undergo a series of trials in open seas over the next couple of days, including propulsion, maneuvering and system tests.
After receiving a new set of rudder stocks in July, the Odyssey left Harland & Wolff’s drydock in early August, it added.
In an open letter shared on social media, Villa Vie’s COO Kathy Villalba said that the company purchased the former Braemar “anticipating smooth sailing ahead.”
“However, we discovered that the ship’s certifications were completely out of class, and due to her being laid up for four years, we were treated as a newbuild, which resulted in a much more extensive inspection process than we forecasted,” she added.
While mentioning obstacles beyond the company’s control, she said that Villa Vie underwent “crucial internal changes” to streamline operations and expedite the remaining work, remaining committed to caring for clients during the unexpected waiting period.
