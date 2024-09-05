Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Villa Vie Odyssey will circle the globe every three-and-a-half years, visiting 147 countries with retirees from around the globe - and digital nomads working from the high seas - making up most of the residents.

Backers say it is a market first, as planning this any other way would be quite difficult, involving many different ships, a lot of logistics and air flights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The guests are expected to set sail very soon after the vessel underwent £12m renovations in Harland and Wolf.

The departure had been delayed by three months due to unforeseen repair requirements.

Keen cruise liner spotters have reported seeing the vessel leaving Belfast harbour today.

However, while some thought it was beginning its world cruise, the News Letter can confirm that it is just undergoing sea trials at present, after extensive renovations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Petterson, the MD of the company behind the venture, Villa Vie Residences, told the News Letter today that the vessel has been in Belfast for "reactivation and refurbishment" after it had been "laid up for four years" - understood to be partly as a result of the Covid pandemic impact on the cruise industry."It was impossible to say how long it would take and what had to be done once you take a vessel like that out of water," he added."We will be leaving shortly as soon as we are ready. Likely within the week."

The world's first perpetual round the world cruise liner has been undergoing sea trials off the coast of Bangor before it begins its historical launch from Belfast.

In a previous interview with the News Letter he said many of the new residents are wealthy retirees – some of whom have sold their homes to become permanent residents on the ship. However, others are still planning to work remotely from the liner.

Cabins cost from $100,000 (£78,400) for an inside cabin to $129,000 (£101,000) for an outside cabin.

The initial residents will be 80% American, 5% Canadian with Europeans, Australians and New Zealanders making up the rest, along with two or three British citizens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belfast Lord Mayor Micky Murray recently hosted a reception for 62 passengers who stayed in Belfast during the three month stop over.

The Villa Vie Odyssey is current doing sea trials off the coast of Bangor. Image: Cruisemapper.com

The 'Cruise Industry News' website reported on Wednesday this week that the ship has begun sea trials outside Belfast.

It said the 977-guest vessel is set to undergo a series of trials in open seas over the next couple of days, including propulsion, maneuvering and system tests.

After receiving a new set of rudder stocks in July, the Odyssey left Harland & Wolff’s drydock in early August, it added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an open letter shared on social media, Villa Vie’s COO Kathy Villalba said that the company purchased the former Braemar “anticipating smooth sailing ahead.”

Passengers from the Villa Vie Residences’ Odyssey cruise liner are welcomed to City Hall by Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray, as their unexpected three-month stay in the city draws to a close. The guests have been enjoying all that Belfast has to offer, while their ship has been undergoing repairs, with the liner now expected to depart later this week on the first leg of its planned round-the-world cruise.

“However, we discovered that the ship’s certifications were completely out of class, and due to her being laid up for four years, we were treated as a newbuild, which resulted in a much more extensive inspection process than we forecasted,” she added.

While mentioning obstacles beyond the company’s control, she said that Villa Vie underwent “crucial internal changes” to streamline operations and expedite the remaining work, remaining committed to caring for clients during the unexpected waiting period.