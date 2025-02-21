A scene from White Lotus 3, which is based in Thailand

Featuring popular travel hotspots as backdrops for scenes of love, murder and betrayal, The White Lotus TV series has become an unlikely source of holiday inspiration.

Season two created a surge of interest in historical Sicilian town Taormina, resulting in rooms at The Four Seasons’ cliffside San Domenico Palace being booked up months in advance.

The highly anticipated third series on Sky Atlantic and NOW has already plunged Thailand into the limelight.

According to a study conducted by Travel Republic, the show has seen Google searches for trips to the destination soar by 853% in December.

Patong Beach on Koh Samui, Thailand

Although not 100% confirmed, there’s speculation that scenes where filmed in Koh Samui, Phuket and Bangkok.

From January 23 Thailand also became the first country in South East Asia to recognise same-sex unions – further cementing The Land Of Smiles as one of the most popular destinations to visit in 2025…

Bangkok

Thailand’s chaotic capital city sits on the Chao Phraya River and is famous for its street markets and ornate temples. Take a boat ride along the water, where temples nudge for space with skyscrapers.

Or see how the other half live on a tour of the Grand Palace complex, the former residence of Thai kings. Nearby, Wat Pho features a large Reclining Buddha and is considered the birthplace of traditional Thai massage.

Head to Chinatown (Yaowarat) and Ratchada for the best street food dishes – ranging from pad thai to mango sticky rice.

For shopping, the sprawling Chatuchak Weekend Market has more than 15,000 stalls, while Damnoen Saduak is the most popular floating market.

Where to stay: Set on the Chao Phraya River, Avani+ Riverside Bangkok Hotel has fantastic views of the Bangkok skyline and new rooftop cocktail bar SIN has regular DJ sets. From £116 per night including breakfast. Visit avanihotels.com.

Phuket

In a country fringed by glorious beaches, it’s difficult to pick a top sunbathing destination – but Thailand’s largest island frequently steals the crown. While Patong Beach is known for its bars, nightlife and water sports, quieter spots like Kata and Surin are perfect for peaceful relaxation.

The island’s cultural heart lies in Old Phuket Town, where colourful shophouses (a building combining a commercial space with a residence) have been transformed into boutique hotels, cafes, and art galleries. Every Sunday from 4pm, the Sunday Walking Street Market has stalls selling food, arts, crafts and clothing stretching for 400 metres.

From the shore, it’s an easy ride to reach the limestone cliffs of Phang Nga Bay or the tropical paradise of the Phi Phi Islands. Dive or snorkel along coral reefs.

Where to stay: Discover the island and its surrounding waters on a four-night Penang and Phuket cruise on Royal Caribbean’s Anthem Of The Seas, from £1451pp. Departs March 7. Visit royalcaribbean.com.

Koh Samui

Superb sunsets, sparkling waters and beaches backed by lush tropical rainforest are essential ingredients for an idyllic honeymoon location. Of all the coastal spots on Thailand’s second largest island, Chaweng Beach is the most impressive – find restaurants and bars spilling onto its powdery white sands.

Beyond the golden temples, nature’s artwork glimmers in the form of the Grandfather and Grandmother Rocks (Hin Ta and Hin Yai), geological wonders and a source of local folklore.

Encompassing an archipelago of 42 islands, the Ang Thong National Marine Park has world-class snorkeling and kayaking, while The Na Muang Waterfall provides a refreshing reward for hikers in the jungle interior.

Dine out at traditional night markets in Lamai and the Fisherman’s Village.

