The Mountains of Mourne from Murlough Nature Reserve, Dundrum

​The much-awaited Sunday Times Best Places to Live 2025 list is finally here, and it’s brimming with some fantastic hidden gems.

Saffron Walden in Essex took the top spot as the overall winner, while regional winners include the stunning Gower Peninsula in Wales, charming North Berwick in Scotland, and picturesque Dundrum in Northern Ireland.

With the Easter holidays fast approaching, why not plan a long weekend to one of these exceptional UK-based destinations? Here’s what each of these amazing spots has to offer…

Overall winner: Saffron Walden, Essex, England

The Eight Bells Pub, Bridge Street, Saffron Walden, Essex

Saffron Walden is a delightful market town and civil parish nestled in the rural Uttlesford district of Essex, just 15 miles south of Cambridge. Steeped in history, it enchants visitors with its timeless charm and beautifully preserved historic buildings.

The judges commended the medieval town for it’s “knockout historic looks”, “rich cultural offering” and “exploding foodie scene”.

Particular foodie highlights include the bustling Saturday market and a marvellous artisan bakery called Mini Miss Bread. Chater’s, the town’s hugely popular café wine bar, is also worth a visit, offering in-house bakes, aperitivo, fresh pasta, and natural wines that are sure to delight every palate.

Tucked away in the north side of this picturesque town, is the jewel in Saffron Walden’s crown, Bridge End Garden. The Grade II* listed Victorian garden features a fun hedge maze for children to explore and plenty of benches where parents can unwind and soak in the natural beauty.

Plus, The Fry Art Gallery is a must for art enthusiasts, housing an impressive number of paintings, prints, illustrations, wallpapers and decorative designs by artists of the 20th century and the present day who have local connections and have made a significant contribution to their field.

Northern Ireland’s regional winner: Dundrum, Co Down

Looking for your next Northern Irish adventure? Look no further. The Sunday Times judges described Dundrum in Co Down as “magical”, thanks to its breathtaking views of Dundrum Bay and the Mourne Mountains.

This charming seaside village is perfect for a leisurely stroll, offering a variety of restaurants and cafes, including The Buck’s Head and Mourne Seafood Bar. The 6,000-year-old sand dunes at the tranquil Murlough National Nature Reserve are also great for a solo stroll or a family walk.

And don’t miss the Dundrum Castle, built by John De Courcy in the early 13th century. The ruin sits atop a wooded hill to the northwest of the village and is easily accessible on foot or by car, with a nearby parking area.

Scotland’s regional winner: North Berwick, East Lothian

North Berwick, last year’s deserving overall winner, has received further recognition, being named the best in Scotland this year.

Nestled on the south shore of the Firth of Forth, about 20 miles east-northeast of Edinburgh, the judges praised the town’s “timeless” charm, noting that “it’s hard to beat this seaside stunner”.

For breathtaking views of the town and its surrounding coastline, hike up the ancient volcanic plug to The Berwick Law.

Additionally, daily boat trips to Bass Rock provide a chance to see its large gannet colony, along with other seabirds, dolphins, and seals.

Wales’ regional winner: Gower Peninsula, Swansea

The judges praised the Gower Peninsula in Wales for its “crashing waves, sandy coves, brooding limestone cliffs and smart urban promenades”.

One of the many beloved beaches here is Three Cliffs Bay, where you’ll be welcomed by a breathtaking shoreline of sand dunes, salt marshes, and the iconic three limestone cliffs.

For a scenic drive and some great surfing, make sure to visit the local favourite, Rhossili Bay, located on the far west coast of the peninsula, which deserves a spot on your Welsh bucket list.