Watch as adorable teen, Cillian O Connor, shares his heartwarming personal tale of how magic has helped him to cope with having autism and dyspraxia.

Cillian O Connor at Showzam! | LH

Cillian, 15, tells Lucinda Herbert how learning card tricks has helped him with his fine motor skills, and boosted his confidence. The charismatic youngster, who was a finalist on Britain’s Got Talent in 2023, says he would have struggled with public speaking before he discovered magic - yet, this weekend he has performed an impressive routine in front of a live audience, and is also speaking at the Blackpool Magic Convention in the Winter Gardens.

Cillian O Connor performs a card trick at Showzam! | LH

Watch the young magician, in the clip above, as he brings members of the audience on stage, to demonstrate some of his mesmerising tricks - including card tricks, and one which gets the crowd using their calculators to collectively come up with a big number.

But, it’s his heartwarming personal tale that makes his act so special. Cillian, who has autism and dyspraxia, explains in the video: “When I was younger, I struggled to interact with people. I felt a bit incomplete. I felt invisible...magic is my universe, and my life is now whole.”

Cillian O Connor's audience participation at Showzam! | LH

Watch the former Britain's Got Talent finalist, and Guinness Book of World Records holder, as he dazzled the crowd on Showzam!'s opening night.