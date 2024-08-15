Clearing 2024: Which universities have Clearing places including UCL and other Russell Group universities?
Students across the county will be receiving their A-level results today (August 15).
Students who have not quite received the grades they were hoping for, students who have done better than they expected or students who have not yet applied to university can use Clearing to secure a university place.
Here, we’ve outlined what Clearing is, how it works, when it starts and ends and the Russell Group universities with places available.
What is Clearing?
Clearing is the process universities use to accept students on courses with places still available - which according to UCAS is over 30,000 courses.
How does Clearing work?
Students can apply for a course through Clearing if they’re not already holding a university or college offer, and the course still has places available.
Clearing can be used by students applying after June 30, students who didn’t receive any offers or none they wanted to accept, students who didn’t meet the conditions of their offers and who’ve declined their firm place.
When does clearing start and end?
Clearing opened on July 5 and will close on October 21 2024.
Which Russell Group universities have clearing places available?
If students are applying through clearing, and are looking for a place at a Russell Group university, here are the Russell Group universities currently advertising places for a September 2024 start.
University of Birmingham
University of Bristol
Cardiff University
Durham University
The University of Edinburgh
University of Exeter
University of Glasgow
King’s College London
University College London
University of Leeds
University of Liverpool
University of Manchester
Newcastle University
University of Nottingham
Queen Mary University, London
Queen’s University Belfast
University of Sheffield
University of Southampton
University of Warwick
University of York
Many universities who are not members of the Russell Group also have clearing places available.
You can find details of the A-level AQA grade boundaries here, with other useful information on applying for student finance available here.
