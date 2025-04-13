This video More videos

Residents in one part of the UK could soon be answering their doors to a robot - watch as an Evri robot dog delivers a parcel to a house.

Courier service Evri is to trial its robot dogs in Barnsley this summer.

The “small and light” EV robot, which was developed by Delivers AI, will operate out of Barnsley Business Innovation Centre - delivering parcels in the area with the support of a courier.

Residents of chosen streets in Barnsley will have the option to have their parcels delivered by robot dogs for a three-month period. Evri says those interested will be able to sign up for the trial via a dedicated website.

Evri also plans to provide demonstrations of the robot in local schools and give children the opportunity to name it.

According to Evri, the robot dogs have sophisticated automation, meaning it can hop in and out of a courier’s van, making its way to and from homes delivering parcels.

The robots can be used 24 hours a day, allowing for night-time deliveries for customers on different schedules. The robots can also be used to support consumers who need more time to get to the door.

Evri says couriers are the “heart of our business” and that robots will never replace them, but that the company is dedicated to finding new and innovative methods to support couriers.

Councillor Robin Franklin, Barnsley Council's Cabinet spokesperson for Regeneration and Culture, said: “We're incredibly proud to be hosting the trial run for this programme in Barnsley, which aligns with the ambition in our new Inclusive Economic Growth Strategy to become the UK's leading digital town.

“This is an amazing piece of innovation that could revolutionise home deliveries and we wish Evri the best of luck with the trial.”

Marcus Hunter, Chief Technology Officer at Evri, said: “The autonomous canine has been developed by RIVR, a Swiss global innovation leader in physical AI.