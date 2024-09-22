This video More videos

In celebration of Friends’ 30th anniversary, we’ve rounded up seven of the best moments from the comedy sitcom - watch our number one ranked scene.

Today (September 22 2024) is 30 years since the pilot episode of Friends aired on NBC.

From the unpredictable funny occurrences to the emotional and meaningful love stories, we’ve rounded up seven of the best moments of Friends.

7. Chandler tries to quit the gym (Season 4, episode 4)

When Chandler (Matthew Perry) wants to quit his gym membership, Ross (David Schwimmer) goes with him for moral support. With Ross’ encouragement, Chandler strongly declares “I want to quit the gym” four times to the desk assistant. However, while he is in the office, Ross is distracted by Maria, dressed in spandex, and joins the gym. Back in Central Perk, a frustrated Chandler moans “They’re going to take 50 bucks a month out of our accounts for the rest of our lives - what are we going to do?” The pair plan to close their bank accounts so the gym can’t charge them, but a similar event happens at the bank, and they come away with not only their existing accounts but a new joint account!

Cast of Friends pictured (L to R): David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani and Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay. | Warner Bros. Television / Getty Images

6. Phoebe has difficulty with her fire alarm (Season 7, episode 12)

Phoebe's (Lisa Kudrow) fire alarm won’t stop beeping during the night. She screams: “How could you be beeping! I just disconnected you! I took out your battery! How could… [beep] Don’t interrupt me!” In a final effort to get the beeping to stop, she breaks the alarm before throwing it down the rubbish chute. A fireman returns the alarm to Phoebe, but she realises she can't stop the noise as she has broken the reset button.

5. Chandler is Toby (Season 8, episode 5)

Ross visits Chandler’s office, and overhears a colleague Bob calling him Toby, Chandler reveals he has been answering to the wrong name for five years. When Chandler’s boss asks him about the possibility of moving Bob to his team, Chandler advises against it. When Bob discovers it was Chandler who stopped him from getting a promotion, he moans to Chandler about it, who he believes is called Toby. When Bob finds Chandler's office, he starts destroying the contents. After Bob encourages Chandler to join in, he obliges, and helps to ruin his own office.

4. Rachel’s interview with Gucci (Season 10, episode 14)

Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) gets a job interview for Gucci, but at the restaurant where her interview is due to take place, she sees her current boss Mr Zelner. With Mr Zelner sat at the next table, Rachel tries to act as though she is on a date, rather than a job interview. She says: “My resume? I wouldn’t call my online dating profile my resume?” The interviewer rejects her for the role. Mr Zelner finds out about her going for an interview and fires her from Ralph Lauren.

3. The chair fight (Season 3, episode 2)

Ross is frustrated to find that Joey (Matt LeBlanc), Chandler and Rachel aren’t ready for an event they are attending that evening. Joey sits on the chair that Chandler was sitting in before he went to the bathroom. When Chandler comes back and finds Joey sitting in the chair, they argue over who should get to sit in it. During their disagreement, they spill hummus on Phoebe’s dress. Chandler hides Joey’s underwear, so Joey puts on all of Chandler’s clothes and says “Could I BE wearing any more clothes?”

2. PIVOT! (Season 5, episode 16)

Ross buys a new couch from a furniture store, but doesn’t want to pay delivery costs. He and Rachel carry it back to his apartment, where he draws a plan of how they can get it up the stairs. Rachel brings Chandler along to help, but when they try and execute Ross’ plan, things don’t work out. With Ross leading the way up the stairs with the couch, they listen to his instructions but Chandler gets trapped between the handrail and the bottom of the couch. Determined to get the couch up the stairs, Ross shouts “PIVOT!” six times. Chandler gets annoyed and shouts back “Shut up! Shut up! Shut up!”, before the couch becomes stuck on the stairs.

1. Phoebe marries Mike (Season 10, episode 12)