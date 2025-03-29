This video More videos

A former Miss Wales finalist who was looking for a rental property so she could leave home - has won a £6 million house with Omaze.

A South Wales woman who was living with family and looking for a place to rent has scooped a £6 million house.

Vicky Curtis-Cresswell, 38, a former Miss Wales finalist, has been crowned the winner of a stunning coastal property in the Omaze Million Pound House Draw.

Camera crew is ‘probably Crime Watch’

And when the camera crew turned up on her street, neighbours joked 'it was probably Crime Watch' - when they handed Vicky the keys to a New England-style coastal property inspired by the architecture found in Cape Cod and the Hamptons.

Her spectacular new house is the most valuable property ever to be offered in a UK prize draw.

It comes with a wrap-around balcony offering uninterrupted, panoramic views of the North Norfolk Coast, a heated swimming pool and its very own all-weather astroturf tennis court.

Running costs for £6m mansion

Omaze estimates that if Vicky decides to keep the luxurious property, the £250,000 would enable her to comfortably run the house for almost ten years.

Omaze Million Pound House Norfolk winner Victoria Curtis-Cresswell with husband Dale. Release date March 27 2025. | Mark Field Photography / Omaze /

Vicky, who bought her £6 million winning entry for just £10, entered the Miss Wales competition in 2008, winning Most Driven Contestant.

She currently lives with her husband Dale, 41, and young daughter at her in-law’s three-bedroom house in Wales, as the family were in the process of house hunting for a rental property.

A flabbergasted Vicky said: “When Omaze first called to tell me I'd won a prize, I didn’t dare dream it could be the house.

''We were all so excited, I asked my daughter if she thought we’d won the house, and she said yes, I should’ve known we’d won the Grand Prize there and then as she’s always right!

“When the Omaze film crew turned up outside our house, I started to think it might be the house, but it's just too big a thing to even imagine.

''The neighbours were all chatting away on the street's WhatsApp group, when they saw the cameras they joked that they thought it was probably Crime Watch! It's just crazy, one week we’re worrying about our old car breaking down, the next thing we’ve got a £6M house!

Stunning coastal property

Vicky’s truly unique coastal property offers the finest views of the surrounding countryside, towards Blakeney Point, including salt marshes and the open sea of the North Norfolk Coast.

Omaze Million Pound House Norfolk. | Omaze / SWNS

As well as the wrap-around balconies, the house has been meticulously designed to incorporate sight lines that make the most of the views and the natural light, which fills the house through large, hardwood, double-glazed windows with thin glazing bars.

New England style design

The nearly 5,000 sq ft house celebrates New England style and design, incorporating luxury living spaces perfect for Vicky to entertain friends and family inside the spacious property itself or in the beautiful gardens.

The bespoke hand-built kitchen has an island, dining area, quartz worktops and high-end appliances. There is a separate dining room and a spacious, but comfortable, living room.

There is also a separate summer house, an all-weather astroturf tennis court and a heated outdoor swimming pool. The winner will also have access to a secluded pontoon, which can be used for launching tender and small boats.

The house is situated close to Blakeney - a coastal village, with pretty flint cottages lining narrow streets leading down to the charming quay. The village has excellent pubs - including The White Horse and Kings Arms - a thriving delicatessen, art galleries, The Moorings fish restaurant, the renowned Blakeney Hotel and the convenience of a village store.

As well as making Vicky a multimillionaire, the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Norfolk, raised £4.1 million for Comic Relief.

Vicky Curtis-Cresswell at Miss Wales 2008 Final in Cardiff. | Huw Evans Picture Agency / SWNS

The money raised by Omaze's partnership with Comic Relief will help fund its 'Every Step of the Way' programme, which helps to give young people at risk the support they need to prevent and alleviate the impact of homelessness in their lives.

The partnership with Omaze is backed by broadcaster and Comic Relief Ambassador, Rylan Clark.

James Oakes, President of Omaze, said: “Everyone at Omaze is thrilled that Vicky and her family have won our Grand Prize whilst also contributing to the massive amount raised by the Omaze Community for Comic Relief.

“Omaze gives people the chance to win life-changing prizes, whilst also raising money for charities, it’s a real win-win for entrants and our charity partners.

“We’re extremely proud that the Omaze Community has raised over £81 million for good causes across the UK.”

