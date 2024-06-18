Majorca anti-mass tourism protesters ‘occupy’ beach.

This video More videos

Watch as protesters grouped together at the tourist hotspot - clapping, chanting and holding a banner saying: “Let’s occupy our beaches”.

Video shows how anti-mass tourism protesters ‘occupied’ a popular Majorca beach - and reportedly told tourists to “go home”.

Protesters can be seen holding a large, yellow banner which read: "Ocupem Les Nostres Platges - Let's Occupy our beaches".

