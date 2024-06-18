Majorca anti-mass tourism protesters ‘occupy’ beach.

Majorca protests: Watch anti-mass tourism protesters ‘occupy’ Caló des Moro beach - telling tourists “go home”
Video shows how anti-mass tourism protesters ‘occupied’ a popular Majorca beach - and reportedly told tourists to “go home”.
Protesters can be seen holding a large, yellow banner which read: "Ocupem Les Nostres Platges - Let's Occupy our beaches".
Around 300 people congregated on Caló des Moro in Santanyi protesting beach overcrowding on the Spanish island on June 16. According to the Majorca Daily Bulletin, the police were called after people started shouting “tourists go home”. The Guardia Civil reportedly asked for banners to be removed from the beach.