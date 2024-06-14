Cute funny polar bear works up the courage to jump into its pool on ninth try in hilarious video
Watch as the funny polar bear peers over into the pool, before finally being brave enough to jump in after eight attempts.
Video shows the hilarious moment a polar bear tried to work up the courage to jump into its pool.
The polar bear can be seen stepping forward to the edge of a chunk of stone and retreating backwards eight times before eventually taking the plunge on the ninth try.
Swedish tourist Joanna Gladh, 29, was visiting the Copenhagen Zoo in Denmark when she recorded the funny moment.
Joanna said: "I thought it was funny because the idea of a polar bear scared of water seems funny to me. It looks as if the bear is scared of water but in reality it was probably judging the distance of the jump or it just didn't want to get wet."