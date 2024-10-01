This video More videos

Video shows engineers working on a Ryanair plane on the tarmac after “all four of its tyres” burst on landing - with travellers saying there were flames and that “you could smell the burning rubber”.

Onlookers claim another pilot said the incident happened due to a "bad landing" at Milan Bergamo Airport - which also damaged the runway as well as the tyres.

Alice Longhurst, 35, was supposed to be flying from the airport to Dubrovnik at 7:50am on October 1 - but says her flight was delayed due to the less than perfect landing.

Alice said her pilot announced the plane in front of them had burst four tyres and that the ground crews didn't know how to move the plane because all of the tyres had burst, with one bent under the plane.

Alice, a marketing consultant, from London said: “You could smell the burning rubber in the plane. We were ready to go and there were flames which was scary. They told us to wait for a couple of hours and then they took us off the plane."