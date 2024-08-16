Shocking CCTV shows moment toddler steps onto level crossing in front of oncoming train
Shocking CCTV shows the moment a toddler steps onto a level crossing in front of an oncoming train.
In the footage, shared by Network Rail, the child is alone on the crossing for several seconds before an adult follows them across. They pick up their pace when the driver of an approaching train has to slow down and sound the horn as a warning.
The CCTV was captured at Sandy Lane level crossing in Prestatyn, North Wales earlier this month (August 2024).
Bethan Lloyd, Network Rail route level crossing manager for North Wales, said: “This shocking footage underlines the importance of taking care and staying alert when using a crossing.
“We would like to remind all level crossing users to stop, look and listen, pay attention to all signage, check both ways before crossing and never cross if a train is coming. Always cross quickly and safely and do not stop when on the crossing.
“In the video clip, the alertness of the train driver prevented a potentially serious incident, and we must stress how dangerous level crossings can be if not used appropriately.”
