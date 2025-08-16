A Doctor Who star has joined Annika’s cast for season two

Annika’s second season continues on BBC this weekend.

Nicola Walker leads the cast of the drama once again.

But who else appears in the show?

The MHU are back to investigate another case this weekend. Annika’s second season is continuing on the BBC.

After a two year wait, the crime series is back on terrestrial TV with its latest episodes. The drama originally aired on Alibi, before landing on BBC One.

It is based on the Radio 4 series Annika Stranded, which featured the voice of Nicola Walker, and she returns to play the lead character. But who else is in the cast?

What to expect from Annika tonight?

Nicola Walker stars in Annika, the crime drama set around The Clyde and Scotland's islands. Pic: BBC/UKTV/Graeme Hunter

The preview for the third episode of season two, via Radio Times, reads: “The team investigate when a Scottish millionaire is found dead in his own shark tank, leading Annika to reflect on Jekyll and Hyde.”

What time is Annika on TV?

Just like the first season, the show originally aired on Alibi before coming to the BBC a couple of years later. The second series was broadcast on the channel in August 2023, but terrestrial TV viewers can finally see the latest episodes.

Annika season two continues on BBC One today (August 16). It is set to start at 9.10pm and the episode will last for approximately 50 minutes being followed by the 10 O’Clock news.

Who is in the cast of Annika?

Nicola Walker as DI Annika Strandhed

Jamie Sives as DS Michael McAndrews

Katie Leung as DC Blair Ferguson

Ukweli Roach as DS Tyrone Clarke (series 2 episodes 1-3)

Varada Sethu as DS Harper Weston (series 2)

Kate Dickie as DCI Diane Oban

Silvie Furneaux as Morgan

Paul McGann as Jake Strathearn

The show also features plenty of guest stars because of its case of the week style format. So keep your eyes peeled for any surprise appearances.

Nicola Walker, who you may recognise from the first four seasons of Unforgotten, voiced the character in the original radio version. She has returned to play the character in the TV version as well.

In the BBC Radio 4 version the action was set in Oslo, but it has been moved to Glasgow.

Who is new for series 2?

Doctor Who star Varada Sethu is the new face in the main cast of Annika for season two. She plays DS Harper Weston and joins after DS Tyrone Clarke leaves the team.

Varada Sethu was most recently on screen as Belinda Chandra in Doctor Who - the companion to Ncuti Gatwa’s 15th Doctor. She had previously appeared in the episode Boom in 2024.

She also played Detective Sergeant Mishal Ali in Hard Sun. Varada also had a role as Cinta Kaz in Disney+’s Andor.