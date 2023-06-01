The multi award winning festival will take place across assorted Belfast venues, June 23-25, 2023, with Guinness continuing their support as main sponsor.

Internationally acclaimed artists and the cream of local talent will perform as part of the line-up including Pat McManus, Dom Martin, Crow Black Chicken, the Chris Taplin Band, Tony Villiers and The Villains, Willie Byrne, Sam Davidson’s Taste, Grainne Duffy and the Lee Hedley Band.

At the launch, director Seamus O’Neill revealed over 50 gigs are set to bring the blues to the heart of the city over the three days of the festival, with over 40 artists all signed up to take part.

Tony, Doc and Chris Taplin help launch the 14th Belfast City Blues Festival which will feature over 40 musical artists performing in over 15 venues June 23-25, 2023

Seamus said: “Belfast has become known as the city of festivals and this one is right up there with the best. From humble beginnings, the festival has earned an international

reputation, befitting a city that has produced such legendary blues talent as Van Morrison and Gary Moore.

"This year’s festival launch coincided with the second anniversary of my dear friend and virtuoso blues musician Rab McCullough, whose legacy will live on, at the Rab McCullough stage at The Black Box.”

Seamus continued: “Last year the festival attracted over 25,000 people, many of whom travelled to Belfast especially for the event, and I can promise that June 23-25 will be a weekend to remember thanks to all out sponsors and our immensely talented participating artists.”