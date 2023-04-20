The 2023 Ards International Guitar Festival is now underway, with events taking places in various venues around the town, with the programme reaching its conclusion on Sunday April 23.

The festival celebrates the world’s most popular instrument in a town steeped in guitar tradition and annually brings together some of the best guitarists from around the world.

This year’s line-up features home-grown talent as well as performers from Germany, the Netherlands, and Iran, all assembled with the help of guest programmer Anthony Toner. From live gigs to Guitar Clinics and interviews, guitar fans will be spoiled for choice.

Guitarist Dom Martin will perform at the festival

Dom Martin and Band will play the Queen’s Hall on Saturday April 22.

Martin is a Belfast-born, multi-award-winning artist, inspired but not constrained by the blues. His natural skill on acoustic guitar, matched with an authentic 'Belfast blues' voice, brings to mind comparisons with John Martyn and Rory Gallagher.

An exciting all-female line-up will take to the stage in tonight (April 21) at Ards Arts Centre - Karlijn Langendijk, Judith Beckedorf and Sophie Chasée. As three of Europe’s most talented female guitarists, hailing from the Netherlands and Germany, this concert will be a superb one-off evening of extraordinary playing.

This year’s Classic Brunch sees broadcaster Ralph McLean bring his attention to one of the greatest rock albums of all time – Fleetwood Mac’s Rumour’s in Ards Arts Centre on April 23.

Ralph will also be in conversation with guitar manufacturing legend George Lowden and his son Aaron on Saturday April 22, taking a look back over George’s extensive career and hearing about the next generation of Lowden guitars.

The Weekend Wind Down, on Sunday April 23, will take place in Falls’ Bar with Rodney Branigan.

Rodney learned how to play in Austin, how to craft songs in Nashville and how to put it all together in London, playing all types of music at all types of venues in his storied career.

Rodney will be supported by Ben Cutler, a 19-year-old musician from Belfast.

Expect soulful, acoustic singer-songwriter material, with an eclectic range of folk-oriented blues and stripped-back alt rock.