58 spectacular spooky events from across Northern Ireland that you can visit this Halloween

Northern Ireland is home to some of the most epic Halloween experiences

Be part of Europe's largest Halloween Festival as the Walled City welcomes the spirit of Samhain through its historic gates for a festival like no other. Search for paranormal activity at the Crumlin Road Goal, explore where monsters meet magic at the Marble Arch Caves, or make your way to the Footsteps in the Forest festival at Slieve Gullion Forest Park.

Across Northern Ireland, get ready to immerse yourself in eerie thrills, ghoulish delights, and hauntingly good times. Whether you're looking for frightful fun, to snap super cute pics at a Pumpkin Patch, or are planning a terrifying (-ly themed!) trip, this Halloween events roundup is your one-stop shop this spooky season!

Beware! Face your fears with these frightful experiences

Halloween at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens