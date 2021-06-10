A celebration of ‘Mothers in Music’

Mothers in Music participants Sinead McGarry, Aisling McCormick, Caroline Baker, Sidney Whittaker, Charlene Hegarty (Talent Development Manager - Oh Yeah) and Wilfie Whittaker, Roisin Whyte and Marie-Thérèse Davis

Addressing the needs of one of the most underrepresented demographics in the music industry, ‘Mothers in Music’ saw 17 women from Northern Ireland Donegal and Dublin come together remotely on a weekly basis for a series of workshops from music industry professionals between February and May this year.

As part of the ‘Mothers in Music’ programme, participants learned how to get back into making music, regain their confidence and build a community of musicians that can support, socialise, work and collaborate with each other.

Charlene Hegarty, talent development manager at Oh Yeah, explained: “Since 2016 Oh Yeah has run the ‘Women’s Work’ festival, which celebrates diversity and addresses issues faced by women in the music industry. We were hearing from a lot of women who were asking for more opportunities to participate in music, but who were unable to attend festival events and programmes due to their caring responsibilities. Mothers in Music’ is our response to this demand and we were thrilled when the Spirit of 2012 fund was able to help us create and deliver a high level industry project tailored to the needs of mothers.

“Our ‘Mothers in Music’ participants come from really diverse musical backgrounds. Some have written and performed with household names, some have taught and played music for themselves and others are somewhere in-between. What they all have in common is that they have had to prioritise their caring responsibilities over their music.

“We are really proud of how the programme has succeeded in helping participants to build their confidence, enhance their creative and technical skills and reduce feelings of isolation and loneliness by bringing like-minded people in similar circumstances together to learn and enjoy music.”