A celebrations of music under the stars in Armagh

Renowned for discovering the planet Uranus, Herschel was also an accomplished composer.
The event will see Sligo Baroque Orchestra perform a programme of music in the Observatory. This will include Herschel’s symphony No. 14, along with a movement from a string symphony and from his second oboe concerto. The concert will also see what is believed to be the first performance since the 18th century of Herschel’s Violin Concerto in G major – with Nicola Cleary as soloist.
The orchestra will perform symphonies by two of his contemporaries, Johann Christian Bach, and Carl Friedrich Abel.