A 70-strong choir of Orangemen under the direction of conductor Dr Mark McKinty will sing a selection of hymns during ‘A Joyful Noise’, while compere Harry Baxter will bring the audience some of the stories behind the hymns and hymnwriters.

The praise event had originally been planned to celebrate the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, however it now presents an opportunity to reflect and give thanks for the life and service of Her Late Majesty.

Mr Baxter, who is a member of Legananny LOL 1455 in Co Down, said: “For us as an Institution Christian faith is central to who we are, the opportunity to get together in a venue of this size is part of living out that and part of enjoying it with each other.

A Joyful Noise in the Ulster Hall in 2019

“2019 was good but I think this will be really fantastic.

“Because of what happened with Covid people have been able to come out in the same numbers and be in an environment that’s packed full and has the best possible accompaniments going on to the music.”

The Ballyward man added: “I’m not musical at all, but my family all are. My wife and my kids are all singers and in bands. My son is in about four bands between the Royal Irish, a flute band, and accordion band and whatever else.

“I do not have musical note, I love to sing but the people around me don’t love it when I sing.

Harry Baxter, during A Joyful Noise in the Ulster Hall in 2019

“They found the only thing I could do is stand at the front and do a bit of shouting.”

He added: “I will thoroughly enjoy the evening if 2019 was anything to go by.

“It’s the same kind of idea, but a slightly different theme.

“In 2019 we were looking at hymns that had a connection to Northern Ireland.

“This time we were planning to focus on the Queen’s jubilee. We’re still focusing very much on her late Majesty in terms of hymns that were important to her and her family over the years, they’ll be brought more into focus by some of the hymns that were used in her funeral.

“It’s taken on a slightly different complexion given the events of the last couple of weeks. It will be a moving time for a lot of people as we reflect on her reign and her service.”

There will be a number of special guest performers on the evening including Clara Wilson and Stephen Anderson.

Glenn Moore, the Director of Music at St Macartin’s Cathedral, Enniskillen, will be leading the praise from the console of the famous Mulholland Organ.