A new series of Hackathons to come to Belfast

This first edition of the HKD series will bring together some of the brightest minds and emerging talents within the technology sector

Northern Ireland firm, About Blank are delighted to present HKD (HacKeD), a new series of Hackathons coming to Belfast in 2022.

Organised by the Belfast-based a creative house specialising in animation, film and event production, the inaugural HKD will be hosted on Saturday, September 24 at the PwC Merchant Square office.

Launching HKD (HacKeD) at PwC’s Merchant Square office in Belfast are About Blank director Richard Willis, Matthew Moore, PwC technology degree apprentice and Louise Black, partner and chief technology officer at PwC Northern Ireland

With support from headline sponsor Dailypay NI, this first edition of the hackathon series will bring together some of the brightest minds and emerging talents within the technology sector to compete against each other and develop data driven solutions to the challenges.

HKD expects to attract over 120 participants, including software engineers, developers, artificial intelligence and machine learning specialists and data scientists. The event will also welcome students and graduates to what promises to be the new benchmark in Hackathon events in Ireland.

The hackathon is supported by DailyPay NI and hosted by PwC. SyncNI, are our official media partner.

Richard Willis, director of About Blank, said: “We are delighted to launch HKD in Belfast. We have delivered many events within the technology sector over the past seven years, including the well-established Big Data Belfast, and we look forward to welcoming over 120 participants to HKD (HacKeD) in September.

“These events play a key role within the technology ecosystem here in NI, providing a platform for like-minded people to come together and take part in some competitive hacking. They also provide an opportunity to meet prospective employers too, which is important.”

The last decade has seen the Northern Irish tech industry grow exponentially. Businesses within the digital, ICT and Creative Industries are creating hundreds of exciting career opportunities and HKD will provide an opportunity for those tech professionals to showcase their skills to potential employers, but also, importantly, to provide an opportunity for our competitors to make connections, meet friends and learn from each other.

HKD will provide an ideal opportunity for organisations and individuals to connect and to learn from each other. HKD participants will be able to challenge themselves, compete against others, gain experience and skills, all while enjoying a friendly and safe environment with like-minded people. Anyone who likes the challenge of creating a solution that can be developed into the next big thing, or who simply likes to hack, practice coding and test their knowledge amongst friends (old and new), will have a great time at HKD (HacKeD)!

Richard continued: “I’d like to take the opportunity to thank our headline sponsors, DailyPay. We have worked with them for a while now and know how passionate they are about the tech industry here in NI. Thanks also to PwC for hosting HKD (HacKeD) in their stunning offices in Merchant Square. Our participants will be very well looked after!”.

Paul Hill, managing director of DailyPay NI, explained: “We are delighted to support the very first HKD (HacKeD) Hackathon here in Belfast. As a company that invests heavily in our people, events like this are key to help us meet new talent and reconnect with others and crucially, to see how competitors look at problems, work within teams and come up with solutions.

“At DailyPay, we are proud to be supporting initiatives such as HKD which are great for the tech community. The pandemic made it difficult for people to get together and events like HKD provide a platform for people to connect again, and to learn from peers and mentors. We have enjoyed supporting hackathons in the past and we know how popular they are for our participants. We are looking forward to a great day and to seeing some of the solutions the teams come up with.”