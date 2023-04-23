A whole lot of fun at majestic carnival parade and family fun day in Lisburn

Thousands of families and individuals lined the streets of Lisburn yesterday to enjoy the majestic celebrations at Mayor Carson’s majestic carnival parade and family fun day.

Local school and community groups have worked hard over recent months to ensure the parade was a colourful spectacle weaving its way through Lisburn City Centre. They were supported by Streetwise Carnival Productions and ISLAND Arts Centre to choreograph the impressive dance routines, stiltwalkers and make an array majestic costumes including everything from octopuses in crowns to brightly coloured butterflies all to mark the upcoming Coronation of King Charles III.

Commenting on the carnival parade, the Mayor Councillor Scott Carson said: “My family and I were proud to join with all ages and abilities of the Lisburn and Castlereagh community in the carnival parade through our city to entertain the crowd of onlookers. My ‘little Mayor Maids’ were very excited to be dressed as princesses for the day. It was a pleasure to see local sports clubs give a demonstration of their skills as they participated in the parade from gymnastics to football and BMX cycling. Thank you to Lisburn City Old Vehicles Club for starting the parade off.

“This fantastic community event not only brings everyone together but also provided support to my Mayoral Charities: Atlas Centre, Lisburn and Helping Hand – Royal Hospital Belfast Charity. The generosity of our residents was demonstrated once again to help provide support to these two worthy causes.”

The weather may not have been bright but the spectators were as they enjoyed the vibrant procession of fantastic carnival floats, colourful characters and exciting performers. Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council was delighted to once again welcome back to the parade familiar faces of Freemen and Freewomen of the city, Salsa NI, Samba Band and the Fire Cadets.

To ensure a fun day for all the family the festivities continued with an epic day of entertainment in Wallace Park. There was musical entertainment, face-painting, science and sensory shows, hands-on arts and craft workshops, horticultural and eco-craft stands and kite building to name but a few. The vast crowd enjoyed the G-Force Amusements, Phil’s petting farm and displays from the Ulster Aviation Society. A myriad of pristine classic cars delighted automotive enthusiasts.

For those who love to play sport or keep fit there was a climbing wall and sports activities on offer alongside boxing displays from our local Canal Boxing Club.

Mayor Carson added: “I hope everyone enjoyed their time in Lisburn today and took the opportunity to see the pre-parade entertainment in the city centre and our new ‘haretastic’ Guess How Much I Love You paintings in Haslem’s Lane.”

