This outrageous new satirical comedy is the final saga in the Dundonald Liberation Army trilogy and the creative team behind the must-see show Vote DLA is thrilled to announce that Jo Donnelly will be joining the cast for their upcoming run at the Grand Opera House, Belfast, this June.

Jo joins previously announced cast members, Matthew McElhinney and Matthew Forsythe in an outrageous final outing of the DLA trilogy.

The play follows the antics of social media sensations the Dundonald Liberation Army on their quest for political legitimacy and the hilarious bumps in the road that occur along the way.

Davy ‘The Venezuelan’ Taylor, reputed tap man of the Dundonald Liberation Army, realises his dream of an independent republic of Dundonald cannot be achieved without a political strategy.

And so, the People’s Independent Party (PIP) is born.

However, DLA second command, John ‘Horse’ McCracken, rejects the DLA ceasefire and splinters the movement when he finds out Davy’s been sleeping with the enemy, Lisburn politician, Norma Short.

But while Davy’s love-life is blooming, Horse’s marriage to Suzie Shankill is falling apart without the proceeds of crime to fund their lavish lifestyle.

Taking on multiple roles in this no-holds-barred satire is celebrated Northern Irish actress, Jo Donnelly, stepping into the shoes of the formidable Suzie Shankill and politician turned love interest, Norma Short.

Vote DLA marks a return to the Grand Opera House stage for Jo Donnelly, after two highly successful runs in the pantomime - most recently, in 2022/23’s Cinderella as one of the audience’s favourites, the Wicked Stepsisters.

Written by Stephen G Large, Vote DLA is the final chapter in the local comedic writer’s DLA trilogy, which was a sell-out success last summer for its second instalment, Lockdown DLA.

Speaking about the new instalment, writer Stephen G. Large said: “Vote DLA is, without doubt, the funniest and most outrageous show I’ve written to date.”