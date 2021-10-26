Adele took to social media this morning to anounce she will be performing in London' s Hyde Park next year.

Her first live performance since 2017, the award winning singer whose latest album 30, will be released at the end of November, is set to play two shows at the British Summer Time festival at Hyde Park, London, in July 2022.

Adele announced the news on social media, sharing an image of the events with the caption, “Oiii Oiiiiiiiiiiiii”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What are Adele’s 2022 tour dates?

Two dates have so far been confirmed:

July 1, 2022 – Hyde Park, London

July 2, 2022 – Hyde Park, London

Adele's fourth studio album, 30, will be released on November 19.

How to get tickets?

Presale tickets go on sale on October 28 at 10am, to access presale tickets fans can sign up adele.com from 26 October.

However, there has been huge demand since the announcement, with many fans reporting the website has crashed and they are having difficulties registering.

General tickets will be on sale from October 30 via Ticketmaster.

30 album release date

Adele's fourth studio album, 30, is set to be released on November 19.

The album has already seen Adele hit No 1 in the UK with her latest single, 'Easy on me,' which has set a new record for first week chart sales.

Speaking about the album in Vogue, she said, 'The album is a way of her explaining their divorce to their young son.'

When is the Oprah Winfrey interview?

On November 14, Adele will be interviewed by Oprah Winfrey for her 'One Night Only,' special.

The two hour show will be shown on the US network CBS.