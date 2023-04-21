Belfast-based police drama Blue Lights, which has proved a massive hit with viewers and critics alike, is to return for a second six part series, again exploring the particular challenges of policing in post-Troubles Belfast.

Blue Lights launched on BBC One and BBC iPlayer last month and roundly received five-star reviews.

The series, filmed on location in Northern Ireland, follows three rookie police offers trying to get to grips with their new policing roles in a city that remains beholden to its violent past and tribal allegiances.

The show has been lauded for giving viewers an in-depth view of the challenges facing contemporary police officers across the province in a city that still retains division and sectarianism that bring particular problems for those enforcing law and order.

Early figures for Blue Lights continue to climb with the first episode having being viewed by around a 6.4 million audience.

Created by Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson, it is made by Two Cities Television and was produced with support from Northern Ireland Screen as part of their continued partnership with the BBC.

Stephen Wright, executive producer of Blue Lights and creative director and joint CEO of Two Cities TV said: “We are thrilled by the audience response to the show.

Annie Conlon (Katherine Devilin); Grace Ellis (Siân Brooke) and Tommy Foster (Nathan Braniff). PIC: BBC

“Belfast is a vibrant, dynamic and complex place and we have a wealth of stories yet to come from our characters. We can’t wait to bring these to the fans.”

Lindsay Salt, director of drama at the BBC, added: “Blue Lights has been a breakout hit and so many of our viewers have taken the rookies to their hearts which is down to the fantastic cast and Declan and Adam’s vision.

“We can’t wait to have it back on BBC One and iPlayer for a second series.”

Filming on series two is set to begin this summer in Belfast and further casting is yet to be announced.

Set in modern-day Belfast, the series was filmed across the province which only adds to its gritty authenticity for locals enjoying the show.

Siân Brooke, Martin McCann, Katherine Devlin, Nathan Braniff, Joanne Crawford, Andi Osho, and Hannah McClean are all set to reprise their roles in the much-anticipated second series.

Series one follows three new PSNI probationary recruits as they navigate their way through their first few months in a uniquely dangerous place to be a response police officer and discover a city still partially defined by its fractious history.

Filming is set to begin on the second six-episode season this summer in Belfast, which means we're probably looking at a spring 2024 release date.