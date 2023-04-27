News you can trust since 1737
'Ahoy there!' - get set for return of Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival

Festival is set to make a splash when it returns from May 26 - June 4, with ten days of seafaring fun

By Joanne Savage
Published 27th Apr 2023, 11:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 11:20 BST

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is working with Ballycastle Community Development Group and Rathlin Development and Community Association to bring

you this hugely popular celebration, with a packed programme of activities on both dry land and at sea, inspired by the Rathlin Sound – the body of water between Rathlin Island and the mainland in Ballycastle.

Visitors can look forward to live music performances, dance displays, have-a- go activities, crafts, walks, talks, cookery demonstrations and lots of artisan produce at the Naturally North Coast and Glens Market, all of which celebrate the area’s rich local history, culture, music and food.

Riley Morris and Maia Kinney, Head Boy and Head Girl of Ballycastle Integrated PS, at the launch of Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival 2023Riley Morris and Maia Kinney, Head Boy and Head Girl of Ballycastle Integrated PS, at the launch of Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival 2023
Riley Morris and Maia Kinney, Head Boy and Head Girl of Ballycastle Integrated PS, at the launch of Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival 2023
    Wes Forsythe from Ulster University will be presenting the Madill Archive Project, which is focused on traditional boats from around the Ulster coast and beyond. This features an

    archive of line drawings, photographs, interviews and reports donated to the University by Harry Madill, a retired engineer from Portstewart.

    There will also be a demonstration of traditional coracle boat building by Valkyrie Crafts, an exhibition of old-style rope-making by Traditional Rope Makers NI and ‘Songs, stories and recitations of the Antrim Coast’ from Colin Urwin.

    In addition, you’ll get to see traditional fishing boats like drontheims and currachs take to the water, including the Colmcille, one of the largest vessels of its type in Northern Ireland.

    Look out for maritime-themed children’s crafts, a colourful kite display, sand sculpture demonstrations and a children’s sandcastle competition on Ballycastle Beach.

    Full programme will be on the festival’s website soon at www.rathlinsoundmaritimefestival.com.

