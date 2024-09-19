Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first point to be made about Eugene Onegin, the latest Northern Ireland Opera production in the Grand Opera House, is that it has been taking place at all.

In this difficult financial era it is an achievement in itself to stage such an attractive production in this magnificent Belfast theatre at a time when some opera companies are facing such huge challenges.

This Eugene Onegin has the sure touch of the company’s acclaimed artistic director, Cameron Menzies, and it’s the fourth full-scale local production during his tenure here.

A particular feature is the successful casting of four Northern Ireland singers in the principal female roles – Mary McCabe as Tatyana, Carolyn Dobbin as Madame Larina, Sarah Richmond as Olga, and Jenny Bourke as Filipevna, and all of them making their mark.

The very capable orchestra of Northern Ireland Opera, under the direction of the distinguished conductor Dominic Limburg in his first visit to Belfast, was composed of musicians from this island, and gave the production another welcome local flavour, as did the talented and hard-working chorus.

The evening began gloomily with the elderly Tatyana, played silently but effectively throughout by Anne Flanagan, reflecting sadly from a wheelchair about the past.

However, the production quickly gathered place as it explored the vagaries of human nature, including unrequited love, death, passion, regrets and broken hearts, in the time-honoured and colourful melodrama of opera, in this case based on a work by Alexander Pushkin.

There were some particularly stirring scenes, including the familiar polonaise, one of Tchaikovsky’s most brilliant creations, as well as the duel between Onegin and his erstwhile best friend Lensky, whom he killed, to his lasting regret.

Tenor Norman Reinhardt was an impressive Lensky, as were Aaron O’Hare as Monsieur Triquet, and Niall Anderson as Prince Gremin.

The Ukrainian-born baritone Yuriy Yurchuk had the commanding physical stature and the compelling voice to portray superbly the haughty arrogance of the eventually hapless Onegin, and his final scene tore at the heartstrings with the soprano Mary McCabe who was particularly impressive as the agonising Tatyana in her delivery and dramatic presence.

Apart from those on stage, two other stars were Tchaikovsky himself in his timeless score, and Frank Matcham’s exquisite Grand Opera House which has survived so much including the disasters in the Troubles.

Northern Ireland Opera itself is also a great survivor since its establishment in 2010 and is presenting other attractive opera-linked productions in the near future.

So well done everyone, including the chairman Roy Bailie CBE and all associated with the company, as well as its principal funder, the Arts Council