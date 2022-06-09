All aboard for June’s Sailortown Festival

From left Terry McKeown, project manager, Sailortown Regeneration and Johnny Hero, DJ & presenter, U105. Photo by Francine Montgomery / Excalibur Press

Organised by Sailortown Regeneration, The Gathering is an exciting festival taking place from Thursday June 9 to Sunday June 12.

The event, headlined by artists such as Brian Kennedy, Radio Ulster’s Hugo Duncan and Johnny Hero from U105 will see a whole range of performances and events from concerts and theatre to dances, boxing, a market and even a pet pageant.

Organiser Terry McKeown, Project Manager of Sailortown Regeneration said: “Sailortown are delighted to invite all to our weekend of festivities as we continue our long term vision of bringing this historic Urban Village back to life. Thanks to all those who have supported us to reopen St Joseph’s Church as a focal point for the local and wider Community.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is an impressive variety of both free and ticketed events across the weekend, ranging from musical performances to theatre and exhibitions, with something for everyone to enjoy.

Throughout the four day festival, visitors can explore free exhibitions that detail the past, present and future of Sailortown at the American Bar, Dockers Club, the Flying Angel and St Joseph’s Church.

Friday evening sees an array of events, including the Dockers Club Dance off, hosted by Radio Ulster’s Hugo Duncan, Boxing Blasts From The Past, a 12-round exhibition of boxing history or a trad session at Pat’s Bar for those with a flair for poetry and or music.

The weekend will bring lots of craic and fun for the whole family with the return of the Sailortown Fair on Saturday, featuring local crafts and produce throughout the day and music performances throughout the evening. On Sunday, there will be a performance from Cavehill Community Choir and a Pet Pageant at Barrow Square. Belfast star Brian Kennedy will close the festival with a performance at St Joseph’s Church on Sunday evening, with support from Anton Glackin.