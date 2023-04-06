A bumper Easter weekend of activities is taking place from Good Friday through to Easter Monday with treats-galore in store for families with children – all included as part of HMS Caroline tour tickets.

Accordingly there will be puppets, face painting, storytelling, sea shanties, and arts and crafts.

Visitors can also take an HMS Caroline Easter Trail every day until Sunday April 16.

HMS Caroline was built by Cammell Laird of Birkenhead. She was laid down on 28 January 1914, launched on 29 September 1914 and completed in December 1914

Easter-themed activities are included as part of the HMS Caroline tour ticket price.

HMS Caroline - the remarkable First World War-era ship - has reopened to the public following three years of closure.

Berthed in Belfast for almost 100 years and fully restored as a remarkable, must-see, floating museum, HMS Caroline is one of Northern Ireland’s most unique visitor attractions with an amazing story to tell.