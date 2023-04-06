News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only
17 minutes ago All the major financial changes happening in April - full list
20 minutes ago Most expensive place to buy a seaside home in Britain revealed
1 hour ago Your smart watch can reveal signs of heart failure, study says
2 hours ago Maundy Thursday 2023 - when is it and how it’s celebrated
14 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon had ‘no prior knowledge’ of husbands arrest

All aboard the HMS Caroline for weekend of Easter-themed events

Packed programme of family-friendly entertainment to take place from Good Friday until Easter Monday

By Joanne Savage
Published 6th Apr 2023, 09:09 BST- 1 min read

A bumper Easter weekend of activities is taking place from Good Friday through to Easter Monday with treats-galore in store for families with children – all included as part of HMS Caroline tour tickets.

Accordingly there will be puppets, face painting, storytelling, sea shanties, and arts and crafts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visitors can also take an HMS Caroline Easter Trail every day until Sunday April 16.

HMS Caroline was built by Cammell Laird of Birkenhead. She was laid down on 28 January 1914, launched on 29 September 1914 and completed in December 1914HMS Caroline was built by Cammell Laird of Birkenhead. She was laid down on 28 January 1914, launched on 29 September 1914 and completed in December 1914
HMS Caroline was built by Cammell Laird of Birkenhead. She was laid down on 28 January 1914, launched on 29 September 1914 and completed in December 1914
Most Popular

    Easter-themed activities are included as part of the HMS Caroline tour ticket price.

    HMS Caroline - the remarkable First World War-era ship - has reopened to the public following three years of closure.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Berthed in Belfast for almost 100 years and fully restored as a remarkable, must-see, floating museum, HMS Caroline is one of Northern Ireland’s most unique visitor attractions with an amazing story to tell.

    HMS Caroline tours are available from 10am to 5pm daily. Tickets are available to book now at www.hmscaroline.co.uk.

    HMS CarolineTicketsNorthern IrelandBelfast