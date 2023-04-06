All aboard the HMS Caroline for weekend of Easter-themed events
Packed programme of family-friendly entertainment to take place from Good Friday until Easter Monday
A bumper Easter weekend of activities is taking place from Good Friday through to Easter Monday with treats-galore in store for families with children – all included as part of HMS Caroline tour tickets.
Accordingly there will be puppets, face painting, storytelling, sea shanties, and arts and crafts.
Visitors can also take an HMS Caroline Easter Trail every day until Sunday April 16.
Easter-themed activities are included as part of the HMS Caroline tour ticket price.
HMS Caroline - the remarkable First World War-era ship - has reopened to the public following three years of closure.
Berthed in Belfast for almost 100 years and fully restored as a remarkable, must-see, floating museum, HMS Caroline is one of Northern Ireland’s most unique visitor attractions with an amazing story to tell.
HMS Caroline tours are available from 10am to 5pm daily. Tickets are available to book now at www.hmscaroline.co.uk.