Double, double, toil and trouble…with the flick of a remote as opposed to a wand, Harry Potter fans across the UK and Ireland are now ridiculously (riddikulusly) excited by the news that all eight of the magical hit Harry Potter films are available to watch via popular streaming service Netflix as of today (May 18).

Netflix announced the news with a Tweet on Monday (May 15) by posting a still of Daniel Radcliffe (whom we all know as the preternaturally gifted titular Harry Potter), alongside his best pals in the fims Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger).

The eight films based on JK Rowling’s bestselling fantasy books grossed more than £6bn at the box office between 2001 and 2011 following their release.

The films now available to Netflix users are: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone; Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets; Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban; Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire; Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix; Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince; Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1; and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

This marks the first time that the films, adapted from the immensely popular children’s novels which have also been enjoyed by a huge number of adults, will be carried as a full collection on a streaming platform.

Prior to now, fans could only access the films when they were broadcast on television or by buying or renting them.

As of yet, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone through to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 will only be available on Netflix in the UK and Ireland, however US Hogwarts fans can acess the films via HBO’s streaming platform, Max.

It is not known yet how long films will be on Netflix UK.

The Harry Potter films are some of the most successful franchise movies in British cinematic history.

Upon the final instalment’s release in 2011, it broke UK box office records after making £23m in its first weekend, catapulting Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson to huge levels of international fame.

Last year (2022), the three actors joined their other castmates for a televised special: Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (2001). All eight of the Harry Potter films based on the hugely popular children's fantasy books by JK Rowling are now avilable to watch on streaming service Netflix with the flick of a remote rather than a wand. Many fans on Twitter have announced a binge-watch of the box office-hit franchise is now in order. PIC: Warner Bros

Rowling’s wizarding world has also been depicted in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, which stars British actor Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, a wizard with a love of magical creatures.

The series, which to date includes three fantasy films, also features an ensemble cast including Jude Law as a young Albus Dumbledore, Colin Farrell and Katherine Waterson.

Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen replaced Johnny Depp in the role as main antagonist Gellert Grindelwald after the second film.